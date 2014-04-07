TRIPOLI, April 7 German airline Lufthansa
and its Austrian Airlines unit have halted flights to
Libya indefinitely after a security incident at Tripoli airport
two weeks ago, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday.
At the end of March, a bomb exploded on the main runway of
Tripoli International Airport, highlighting the deteriorating
security situation and chaos in the North African country.
Both airlines as well as British Airways and Italy's
Alitalia had suspended Libya flights since then and left open
whether operations would resume.
"We've decided to suspend flights to Tripoli indefinitely
due to security and operational reasons," said a Lufthansa
spokesman.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)