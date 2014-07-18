* Fifth day of fighting between rival militias
* Air controllers halt work, deepening Libya's isolation
* Eastern politician is second woman to be assassinated
By Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, July 17 A Libyan militia battling a
rival armed group over control of the country's biggest airport
is ready for a peaceful solution after five days of heavy
fighting, a spokesman said on Thursday, hours after shells hit
the terminal building.
The news, if confirmed by the rival militia, would be a huge
relief for Libyan citizens who were stunned after two armed
groups turned Tripoli International Airport into a battlefield.
The conflict is fuelling worries that Libya is on the point
of turning into a failed state where a weak central government
is powerless to control militias that helped oust Muammar
Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 but now defy state
authority.
"There is an agreement between the conflict parties on a
ceasefire and to hand over the airport to a committee tasked by
the prime minister (to find a peaceful solution)," said Mahmoud
al-Hatwish, spokesman for the town council of Zintan.
The conflict has pitted fighters from Zintan in the
northwest, who have controlled the airport since the ousting of
Gaddafi, against armed groups from Misrata, a western coastal
town.
There was no immediate comment from the Misrata brigades. A
copy of an agreement posted on social media said both sides had
committed themselves at a meeting brokered by the Tripoli town
council to a ceasefire and withdrawal from the airport.
A "neutral" force from a different part of Libya would
protect the airport in the future, according to the agreement's
text.
The militias are no united front, making it difficult to
keep agreements in a country awash with heavy arms.
Hours earlier several shells hit for the first time the main
terminal where the Zintani forces are concentrated. Days of
fighting had already damaged at least 20 civilian aircraft
belonging to Libyan carriers, officials said on Wednesday.
A Reuters reporter at the airport saw holes in the roof and
smashed windows at the terminal and in airline offices,
including one belonging to British Airways, with a shell lying
on the floor.
FEMALE MP KILLED
In another sign of turmoil, air controllers halted work in
Tripoli, shutting off much of the oil-producing country from
international traffic.
On Wednesday, Libya reopened the western Misrata airport,
which had been closed with Tripoli after the weekend attack, but
it will have to shut again because Tripoli air controllers are
also responsible for Misrata.
But late on Thursday a passenger plane could be seen
circling over Tripoli though it was not clear from where it had
taken off. A transport ministry spokesman said he had no
information about the plane.
Libyans who had been planning to come home for the Muslim
fasting month of Ramadan have been trapped abroad. Expatriates
trying to leave the country have been travelling by taxi to
Tunisia, in scenes reminiscent of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
In the eastern Islamist hot spot of Derna, gunmen shot dead
Fariha al-Barkawi, a former member of parliament, officials
said. She is the second prominent woman to be assassinated,
following the killing of Benghazi human rights activist Salwa
Bugaighis last month.
Western powers fear chaos in Libya will allow arms and
militants to flow across its borders. The south of the vast
desert country has become a haven for Islamist militants kicked
out of Mali by French forces earlier this year.
