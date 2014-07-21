* Violence in eastern region follows Tripoli clashes
* Fighting between Islamists and retired general's militia
* Tripoli airport standoff mirrors national rivalries
(Adds details on oil production)
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 21 Islamist militants
attacked an army base in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on
Monday, triggering fierce clashes involving helicopters and jets
that killed at least seven people and wounded 40 others after
days of escalating violence.
Benghazi's clashes followed a week of fighting between rival
militias for control of Tripoli International Airport in the
capital that has prompted the North Africa country to appeal for
international help to stop Libya becoming a failed state.
Tripoli was calmer on Monday, but in Benghazi, militants
linked to Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia attacked an army camp
and were repelled by troops and forces loyal to renegade retired
general Khalifa Haftar, who has been carrying out a
self-declared war on Islamist fighters, security sources said.
"Ansar al-Sharia tried to take over one special forces camp,
but the special forces and Hafter's forces fought back, using
helicopters and military aircraft in their attack," one source
said, asking not to be identified for security reasons.
Since the 2011 civil war that toppled autocrat Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya's fragile government and new army have been
unable to assert authority over rival brigades of former rebels
fighting for political and economic influence.
Ansar al-Sharia is listed by Washington as a foreign
terrorist organisation, and has entrenched itself in Benghazi,
where it has often been blamed for assassinations and attacks on
soldiers.
Haftar, a former Gaddafi army officer who fled to the United
States after breaking ranks with the Libyan leader, has launched
a campaign on the Islamists in Benghazi, bringing to his side
elements of the regular army and air force.
Tripoli's central government says he is acting without the
authorisation of the state. While his campaign is popular with
many in the east, his forces appear to be in a stalemate over
Benghazi for now.
In the capital, the clash over Tripoli airport in the last
week has killed at least 47 people, the health ministry said, in
some of the worst violence in the city since the 2011 civil war.
The clashes have stopped most international flights, damaged
more than a dozen planes parked at the airport and prompted the
United Nations to pull its staff out of the country due to
security concerns.
The airport battle mirrors a broader standoff between rival
factions competing for power in Libya, each claiming the mantle
of rebel saviour, each heavily armed and each demanding their
share of the post-Gaddafi spoils.
The airport area is under the control of former fighters
from the western town of Zintan who have held it since the fall
of Tripoli in 2011. Rival Islamist-leaning militias allied with
powerful brigades from the city of Misrata have fought with the
Zintanis to dislodge them from the airport.
The Zintanis are loosely allied with more nationalist
political forces while Misrata and various allied militias are
tied to the Islamist Justice and Construction Party, a political
wing of the Muslim Brotherhood.
OIL PRODUCTION CREEPING BACK
Three years since Gaddafi's death, the violence and militia
rivalries have all but stopped the OPEC country's transition to
full democracy as the government struggles to stamp its
authority on a country where the state holds little sway.
Many of the former rebel brigades are on the government
payroll as quasi-official security forces in a failed bid to
bring them under control, but many are more faithful to
political factions, tribes or even local commanders in a complex
web of loyalties.
Libya's oil resources have often been targeted by different
armed groups since 2011 to pressure the government for financial
or political gain. Last year a string of protests slashed oil
output to less than half the usual 1.4 million barrels per day.
In a rare success, a negotiated deal in April mostly ended a
year-long blockade by a former rebel commander over four key oil
ports, allowing the country to start slowly rebuilding
production, shipping crude and earning vital oil revenue.
Libya state oil company National Oil Corp (NOC) on Monday
reached a deal with security guards to end a protest at eastern
Brega oil port, which is expected to allow the terminal to
reopen on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.
Reopening Brega would allow the state-run Sirte Oil Company
to start producing again and further boost Libya's output after
the end to other port and oilfield protests. Late last week, NOC
said production was around 555,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman Al-Warfalli in Benghazi;
Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland and David
Evans)