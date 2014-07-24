UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 24 At least nine people were killed and 19 wounded, mostly civilians, in Benghazi after heavy clashes between Islamist fighters and regular forces trying to oust the militants from the eastern Libyan city, medical sources said.
The fighting late on Wednesday involving aircraft and troops followed a week of the fiercest clashes between militants, former rebel fighters and government forces in Benghazi and the capital Tripoli since the 2011 war against Muammar Gaddafi.
More than 50 people have died so far in the violence that has deepened fears post-war Libya is slipping into lawlessness, with its government unable to control heavily armed brigades of former rebel fighters battling for power.
Two main rival militias have exchanged fire with Grad rockets, shells and anti-aircraft cannons for control of Tripoli's main airport, shutting down most international flights and prompting the United Nations to pull its staff out of Libya.
The fighting has also taken a toll on Libya's fragile oil industry, with one main field, El-Feel, reducing production due to the clashes, and total output slipping around 20 percent to 450,000 barrels per day on Monday. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey, editing by John Stonestreet)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.