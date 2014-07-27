* Clashes in Benghazi, Tripoli worst since 2011
By Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI/TRIPOLI, July 27 At least 36 people
were killed in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi where Libyan
Special Forces and Islamist militants clashed on Saturday night
and Sunday morning, medical and security sources said.
The government said more than 150 people have died, many of
them civilian, in the capital Tripoli and Benghazi in two weeks
of fighting as clashes forced U.S. and foreign diplomats to pull
out of the country.
In Tripoli, 23 people, all Egyptian workers, were killed
when a rocket hit their home on Saturday during fighting between
rival militias battling over the city's main airport, the
Egyptian state news agency reported.
Since the clashes erupted a fortnight ago, 94 people have
died in the capital, and more than 400 have been injured as
militias exchanged rocket and artillery fire across southern
Tripoli, the health ministry said.
Another 55 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in
Benghazi since the clashes have intensified over the last week
between regular forces and Islamist militants who are entrenched
in the city.
"Most of the victims we have noticed are civilians as the
fighters have their own hospitals on the battlefield," a
Benghazi medical source told Reuters.
Fuel storage tanks that supply Tripoli were hit on Sunday by
rockets igniting a huge fire near the international airport, the
National oil corporation (NOC) said.
"It is a tank of 6 million litres of gasoline and it is
close to others containing gas and diesel," NOC spokesman
Mohamed al-Alharari said. "The firefighters are trying to
counter the fire but if they cannot, a big disaster will happen"
he added.
DEEP CONCERNS
In the last two weeks, Libya has descended into its
deadliest violence since the 2011 war that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, with the central government unable to impose order.
The United States, the United Nations and Turkey have pulled
their diplomats out of the North African country.
The United States evacuated its embassy on Saturday, driving
diplomats across the border into Tunisia under heavy military
protection because of Tripoli clashes near the embassy compound.
A British embassy convoy was hit by gunfire during an
attempted hijacking outside the capital Tripoli on the way to
the Tunisian border, but no-one was injured in the incident, an
embassy official said on Sunday.
"It was an attempted hijack as the convoy was on its way to
the Tunisian border," the official said. "No one was injured but
vehicles were damaged."
On Sunday, shelling continued in Tripoli around the
international airport that is controlled by militias from the
western city of Zintan. More Islamist-leaning rival brigades are
trying to force them from the airport, which Zintanis have
controlled since the fall of Tripoli.
But clashes were far heavier in Benghazi overnight, where
regular army and air force units have joined with a renegade
ex-army general who has launched a self-declared campaign to
oust Islamist militants from the city.
A source from the Special forces fighting Islamist militants
in Benghazi told Reuters clashes involved warplanes hitting
militant positions belonging to Ansar al Sharia and another
group in the city.
Libya's Western allies worry the OPEC country is becoming
polarised between the two main factions of competing militia
brigades and their political allies, whose battle is shaping the
country's transition.
Special envoys for Libya from the Arab League, the United
States and European countries expressed their concerns about the
situation in Libya, saying it had reached a "critical stage" and
called for an immediate ceasefire.
"The UN should play a leading role in reaching a ceasefire
in conjunction with the Libyan government and other internal
partners, with the full support of the international envoys," a
statement issued after a meeting in Brussels said.
A new Libyan parliament was elected in June and Western
governments hope warring parties may be able to reach a
political agreement when the lawmakers meet in August for the
first session.
But three years after Gaddafi's demise, Libya's transition
to democracy has been delayed by political infighting and
militia violence. Armed groups have also targeted the oil
industry to pressure the state.
