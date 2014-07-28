* Diplomats flee Libyan chaos
* Politicians appeal for international intervention
* Clashes in Tripoli, Benghazi kill around 160 over two
weeks
* Libyan capital face fuel, power shortages, airport wrecked
(New fighting, details on fire)
By Patrick Markey and Aziz El Yaakoubi
TRIPOLI, July 28 A huge fuel depot in Libya's
capital burned out of control on Monday, set ablaze in fighting
between rival militias that has driven the country to chaos
three years after the NATO-backed revolt that toppled Muammar
Gaddafi.
Combat over control of the nearby airport forced
firefighters to withdraw, abandoning their attempts to
extinguish the blaze ignited by a missile strike that hit
millions of litres of fuel.
Foreign governments have looked on powerless as anarchy
sweeps across the North African oil producer. Western countries
have urged their nationals to leave, shut their embassies and
pulled diplomats out, after two weeks of clashes among rival
factions of former rebels killed nearly 160 people in Tripoli
and the eastern city of Benghazi.
The Netherlands, the Philippines and Austria on Monday
prepared to evacuate diplomatic staff. The United States, United
Nations and Turkish embassies have already shut operations after
the worst violence since the 2011 uprising.
Two rival brigades of former rebels fighting for control of
Tripoli International Airport have pounded each other's
positions with Grad rockets, artillery fire and cannons for two
weeks, turning the south of the capital into a battlefield.
"It is out of control. The second tank has been hit and the
firefighters have withdrawn from the site as the fighting has
resumed in the area," said Mohamed Al-Harrai, a spokesman for
the national oil company said of the blaze, which choked the sky
above the city with black smoke.
In the three messy years since the fall of Gaddafi, Libya's
fragile government and fledging army have been unable to control
heavily armed former anti-Gaddafi fighters, who refuse to hand
over weapons and continue to rule the streets.
Libya has appealed for international help to stop the
country from becoming a failed state. Western partners fear
chaos spilling across borders with arms smugglers and militants
already profiting from the turmoil.
After the U.S. evacuation, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said the "free-wheeling militia violence" had been a real
risk for American diplomats on the ground, and called for an end
to the violence. U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens was killed by
militants along with three others in Benghazi in September 2012.
In neighbouring Egypt, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has
repeatedly warned about militants capitalising on Libya's chaos
to set up bases along their mutual frontier.
PALL OF SMOKE OVER TRIPOLI
Libya's government has asked for international help to try
to contain the disaster at the fuel depot on the airport road,
close to other tanks holding gas and diesel.
The conflict has forced Tripoli International Airport to
shut down. Airliners were reduced to smouldering hulks on the
tarmac and the aviation control centre was knocked out.
"This crisis is causing lots of confusion, lots of
foreigners are leaving and diplomats are also departing through
here," said Salah Qahdrah, security controller at Mitiga air
base, now a secondary airport operating limited flights.
Monday was the start of Eid el-Fitr festivities to mark the
end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and fighting had eased
in the morning. But fuel supplies were growing scarce in the
capital with power cuts increasingly frequent.
The health ministry said on Sunday nearly 160 people had
been killed in fighting in Tripoli and in Benghazi where regular
forces and militias have clashed in open street battles with
Islamist militants entrenched there.
WARPLANES, ATTEMPTED HIJACKING
With Libyan security deteriorating, the United States
evacuated its embassy in Tripoli on Saturday, spiriting
diplomats across the border into Tunisia under heavy military
guard including warplanes and a Marine escort.
A British embassy convoy leaving by road for Tunisia came
under gunfire in an apparent attempted hijacking on Sunday
outside Tripoli as it headed to the border. There were no
injuries, but one of its armoured vehicles was damaged.
The Italian embassy has helped 100 citizens and other
nationals leave by road or by military aircraft, foreign
ministry officials said, while the Dutch embassy was preparing
to temporarily close with the departure of its last citizens.
Austria and the Philippines were also down to basic staffing
on Monday, with Manila urging its nationals to evacuate "before
all routes and options become extremely difficult."
Libya's government and special envoys from the United
States, the United Nations and European countries on Saturday
pushed for a cease-fire and a political deal within the newly
elected parliament due to begin sessions in August.
"We have been working to try and improve the situation in
Libya through the work of our special envoy alongside the U.S.
special envoy, to try and get more of a dialogue going," British
Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said.
Since Gaddafi's demise, Libya has struggled to keep its
transition to democracy on track, with its parliament deadlocked
by infighting among factions and militias often using threats of
force against political rivals.
FACTIONS, TRIBES AND OIL
Former fighters have repeatedly stormed parliament and taken
over ministries. One former rebel commander working for the
state mutinied and blockaded oil ports for nearly a year to
demand more autonomy for his eastern region.
Libya's oil production was at 500,000 barrels per day last
week, down slightly from previous levels when output had begun
to recover following the end of the port blockade. Oil ministry
officials on Monday declined to give updates on output.
Production was more than three times as high before the
civil war that toppled Gaddafi. The desert country depends
almost entirely on oil exports to feed and employ its population
of around 6 million people.
Thousands of ex-rebels have been put on the state payroll as
semi-official security forces in an attempt to co-opt them,
while others have joined the nascent armed forces.
But often their loyalties are stronger to region, tribe or
faction. Fighting now involves two loose confederations of armed
factions and their political allies in Tripoli and Benghazi,
whose deepening standoff is shaping Libya's transition.
In Tripoli, on one side are troops from the western town of
Zintan and their allies the Qaaqaa and al-Sawaiq brigades, who
include some former Gaddafi troops who rebelled in 2011. They
have controlled the airport since the fall of the capital.
Against them are ranged various Islamist-leaning militias
allied to the port city of Misrata, which is closer to the
Muslim Brotherhood movement in Libya. Those militia have now dug
in a few kilometres from the airport.
In Benghazi, regular special forces and air force units have
joined up with a renegade former army general who has launched a
self-declared war on Islamist militants in the city. More than
55 people have been killed over the last week there.
(Additional reporting by William James, Georgina Prodhan,
Anthony Deutsch and Paul Day; Editing by Peter Millership and
Peter Graff)