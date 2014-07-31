TRIPOLI, July 31 Heavy shelling resumed on
Thursday in southern Tripoli where rival militia brigades were
battling for control of the capital's main airport in some of
the worst clashes since the 2011 revolt which ousted Muammar
Gaddafi.
Around 200 people have been killed since the clashes erupted
two weeks ago in the capital and also in the eastern city of
Benghazi, where a coalition of Islamist militants and former
rebels have overrun a major army base in the city.
Thuds of artillery and anti-aircraft cannons echoed across
Tripoli from early Thursday morning, a day after a temporary
ceasefire agreed by factions to allow firefighters to put out a
huge blaze at a fuel depot hit by a rocket.
Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya's
fragile government and nascent army has been unable to impose
authority on heavily armed brigades of former rebels who have
become the North African country's powerbrokers.
Most of the fighting is limited to southern Tripoli where
warring factions have exchanged Grad rockets, artillery shells
and cannon fire between the airport controlled by Zintan brigade
fighters and enclaves of their Misrata brigade rivals.
In the eastern city of Benghazi, an alliance of Islamist
militants and former rebels has also overrun a special forces
base in the city, forcing the army into a retreat, local
residents and army officials said.
Residents said there was little sign of the army or police
on the ground in Benghazi on Thursday, two days after Islamist
fighters from Ansar al-Sharia and the coalition of former rebels
the Benghazi Shura Council overtook a main special forces base.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra)