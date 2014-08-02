* British Embassy to pull out staff in few days
* Renewed Tripoli clashes hit fuel depot again
* Parliament to start voting on Monday in Tobruk
(Adds details on fighting, British evacuation plan)
By Ayman Al-Warfalli
TOBRUK, Libya, Aug 2 Libya's newly elected House
of Representatives held its first session on Saturday, holed up
in a heavily guarded provincial hotel as armed factions turned
the two biggest cities, Tripoli and Benghazi, into battlefields.
Western governments, which have mostly evacuated their
diplomats after two weeks of fighting, hope the new parliament
can create space for negotiations after the worst clashes since
the 2011 war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
But there was no sign of a let-up in the capital, Tripoli,
where a huge cloud of black smoke spread over the south of the
city again on Saturday after a fuel depot near the international
airport was hit for the second time in a week as rival Zintan
and Misrata brigades battled for control.
In southern Tripoli, at one of the front lines between
warring factions, one block of partially built apartments was on
fire after being hit. Nearby streets were littered with shell
casings from machine-gun fire where Zintan fighters had defended
their positions.
Fighting with rockets, anti-aircraft cannon and other heavy
artillery in Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi has killed
more than 200 people, and edged Libya closer to full-scale civil
war just three years after the NATO-backed revolution.
Britain became the latest Western government to announce it
would close its embassy, fearing being caught in the crossfire.
Sky News reported on Saturday that a Royal Navy vessel was
moving into position off the coast of North Africa, preparing to
evacuate British nationals from Libya. Britain's Ministry of
Defence said it did not give details of any assistance it was
providing for operational reasons.
With its national army still in formation, Libya has
struggled to control heavily armed factions that have entrenched
themselves as de facto power brokers in the messy transition
since Gaddafi's one-man rule.
Elected in June, lawmakers met on Saturday for an emergency
session in Tobruk, a coastal city east of Benghazi, where they
are supposed to form a new government that many Libyans hope
will be a step to ending the crisis.
"Our homeland is burning," Abu Bakar Baira, interim head of
parliament said. "We have to work fast, to meet the demands of
the people and save them from this disaster."
The 200-member parliament will hold its first official
session to elect its new president on Monday, Baira said. Some
deputies aim to form a new Cabinet to handle the crisis, three
of them told Reuters.
Three years after Gaddafi's demise, few Libyan state
institutions have popular legitimacy and the country still has
no new constitution. Militias stormed the last parliament
repeatedly to threaten lawmakers.
Heavily armed Interior Ministry troops and the Libyan army
protected the Tobruk hotel that was chosen to host the
parliament meeting after Tripoli and Benghazi were deemed too
risky.
Western countries are worried Libya's escalating conflict
could create a failed state just across the Mediterranean from
mainland Europe. Fearing the violence could spill beyond Libya's
borders, neighbours Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria all warn of the
danger a failed Libya would pose.
Hundreds of Egyptians clashed on Friday with Tunisian border
guards when they tried to force their way out of Libya, fleeing
the fighting in Tripoli. Tunisia temporarily closed its frontier
with Libya.
TWO CITIES IN CLASHES
Brigades of former anti-Gaddafi fighters from the western
town of Zintan, and others from the town of Misrata and their
allies have been fighting for nearly three weeks over the
control of Tripoli's international airport.
The battle is part of a wider struggle involving Islamists,
tribal leaders, federalists, nationalists and armed groups vying
for the spoils of post-Gaddafi Libya and to shape the future of
the OPEC producing country.
On Saturday, sporadic shelling resumed in the capital after
two days of relative calm. Plumes of black smoke rose over the
south of Tripoli from a burning fuel tank at the airport's fuel
depot.
"A rocket fell and hit a new tank full of gasoline at the
start of Saturday afternoon," National Oil Corp spokesman
Mohamed al-Harari said. "Firefighters have pulled out again
because of the fighting."
Firefighters battled for days, sometimes under fire, to
control a huge blaze ignited a week ago when the same fuel depot
was hit by a rocket.
Benghazi was calmer on Saturday, four days after an alliance
of Islamist militants from the Ansar al-Sharia group and
ex-rebels drove the armed forces out of a special forces base
and overran a major police station.
Ansar al-Sharia is designated a terrorist group by
Washington, which blames it for an attack on the U.S. mission
there that killed the U.S. ambassador in 2012.
The Islamist alliance, called the Benghazi Revolutionaries
Shura Council, has kept off the streets over the past three
days, although it remains the main military force inside the
city, Reuters reporters there said.
Britain said late on Friday it would close its embassy from
Aug. 4, evacuating staff to Tunisia.
Britain was one of the last Western countries with an
embassy open in Tripoli after the United States, the United
Nations and most European states pulled their diplomatic staff.
"Reluctantly we've decided we have to leave and temporarily
suspend embassy operations in Libya," British Ambassador
Michael Aron said on Twitter. "The risk of getting caught in the
crossfire is too great."
(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Aziz El
Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey, Robin Pomeroy and Peter
Cooney)