TRIPOLI Aug 3 More than 20 people died on
Saturday in battles between two Libyan armed factions who have
been fighting for nearly three weeks for control of the
international airport in Tripoli, the government said.
Fighting in the Libyan capital had quietened down on Sunday
morning, but a huge plume of black smoke from a burning fuel
depot darkened the sky above the city, still on fire from being
hit by a rocket the day before.
Most Western governments have evacuated their embassies
after clashes erupted in Tripoli and the eastern city of
Benghazi, fearing Libya is sliding back into civil war three
years after the uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
"Tripoli's hospitals received 22 bodies and 72 people were
wounded," Libya's government said in a statement on Sunday.
"Mediating committees are still trying to stop the violence
and return Tripoli to normal. They have faced difficulties
because of the stubbornness of the militias attacking the city."
Islamist-leaning brigades allied to the western port town
of Misrata are attacking the airport with rockets and artillery
to oust rivals from the mountain town of Zintan who have
controlled the airport since the fall of Tripoli in 2011.
Misrata and Zintan rebel fighters once battled side by side
to topple the country's dictator. But three years on they have
refused to disarm and their rivalries have exploded in a violent
struggle over who dominates post-Gaddafi Libya.
In Benghazi, an alliance of Islamist fighters and ex-rebels
have banded together to battle Libyan armed forces, seizing a
special forces military base last week and pushing the army
outside of the city.
Libya's government and weak military have been unable to
control the armed factions, who are often semi-official forces
approved and paid by ministries and who control huge stockpiles
of Gaddafi-era weapons, tanks and missiles.
