* UN urging combatants over ceasefire
* At least five killed in shelling in Tripoli
* Oil shipment from major port after blockade
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman Al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 13 Libya's parliament on
Wednesday voted to disband the country's militia brigades and
called on the United Nations to protect civilians in an effort
to end the worst fighting between armed factions since the 2011
fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Lawmakers appeared to be seeking to strip the groups of
former rebel fighters of the legitimacy they say they were given
by the previous parliament and government ministries, and loosen
their grip over Libya's fragile democracy.
But with Libya's army still in formation, it was unclear how
the new Congress would enforce its decision. Composed of
ex-rebels who once fought Gaddafi, the brigades are heavily
armed and allied with powerful political factions.
U.S., U.N. and European officials hope the new parliament
can forge dialogue among the warring factions. But there is
little appetite among Western governments for on-the-ground
intervention beyond encouraging the sides to talk.
For more than a month, two rival brigades have battled with
rockets and artillery, turning southern Tripoli in a battlefield
and forcing the United Nations and Western governments to close
their embassies and evacuate diplomats.
One lawmaker said parliament's decision would include the
Libya Shield brigades tied to Misrata city and their rivals, the
Qaaqaa and al-Sawaiq brigades, allied with Zintan city, who have
been fighting over Tripoli airport for a month.
"The decision will dissolve all armed brigades, including
all the Shields and Qaqaa and Sawaiq," the lawmaker told
Reuters.
The parliament also called for the "United Nations and the
Security Council to immediately intervene to protect civilians
and state institutions in Libya."
The two sides - fighters loyal to the western town of Zintan
and more Islamist-leaning militias allied with Misrata - once
fought together against Gaddafi's forces but their rivalries
erupted into street battles over the airport last month, killing
more than 200 people.
A United Nations delegation, from a Libyan mission known as
UNSMIL, is seeking a ceasefire between Zintan and Misrata
forces.
At least five people were killed and families were forced
from their homes when Grad rockets hit neighbourhoods in western
Tripoli during clashes between rival armed factions, officials
and witnesses said on Wednesday.
"UNSMIL continues to call for the combatants to heed Libyan
as well as international calls for an immediate cease-fire,"
said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the U.N. Secretary
General.
Western partners, fearing Libya will slide into a failed
state just across the Mediterranean from mainland Europe, have
been frustrated by factions whose loyalties are often tied to
cities, regions and former commanders rather than the state.
A separate battle in the city of Benghazi is complicating
Libya's security after Islamist fighters joined forces with an
ex-rebel group to force special forces from the eastern city.
Around 400 Philippine nationals and some European citizens
and Egyptians were the latest to evacuate by ship from Benghazi
port on Wednesday en route to Malta, according to Libyan Red
Crescent representative Qais Al-Fakhry.
OIL PROGRESS?
Three years after Gaddafi's fall, Libya's transition to
democracy has been a messy one, with armed factions often
targeting or storming the parliament and ministries to press for
decisions favouring their political backers.
With access to huge arsenals of Gaddafi-era weapons, armed
groups have proven a massive challenge for the state, even
taking over parts of Libya's key oil installations and cutting
oil lifeline crude exports to make demands.
In a positive development, an oil tanker carrying 670,000
barrels of crude left Ras Lanuf oil terminal, the first shipment
since the port was reopened following a year of blockades, a
spokesman for state-run National Oil Corporation said.
The tanker carrying Sirtica crude left the Libyan port on
Tuesday evening, the spokesman said.
Until April, federalist rebels demanding more autonomy for
their eastern region were holding four out of five eastern oil
ports, cutting off over half of Libya's export capacity of 1.25
million barrels per day, and hitting production in the North
African OPEC member.
The government managed to strike a deal to free up the
ports, but technical problems have delayed the full restart of
shipments. The NOC says current national production is around
450,000 barrels per day.
(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum in Benghazi; Writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Raph Boulton)