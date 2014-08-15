* Says to visit OPEC member state as early as next week
By Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI, Aug 15 - The new U.N. special envoy to
Libya plans to visit Tripoli as early as next week to seek a
ceasefire between armed factions whose clashes have turned parts
of the capital into a battlefield, his office said.
Bernardino Leon aims to end fighting between brigades from
Misrata and fighters allied to the western town of Zintan, whose
rivalries erupted a month ago into the worst clashes since the
2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
The battles, which involve brigades of former rebels who
once fought Gaddafi together, have forced the United Nations and
Western governments to evacuate their diplomats, fearing Libya
is sliding into civil war.
A statement by his office said Leon's Tripoli visit for
talks would be conducted with the United Nations as the only
international mediator accepted by all Libyan parties.
"It is in this framework (that) I am planning to travel to
Tripoli as early as next week to continue to support the talks
between the parties," it said.
Most of the fighting has raged over the international
airport in Tripoli, which fighters from Zintan have controlled
since sweeping into the capital during the 2011 war.
Misrata and Zintan forces have exchanged barrages of Grad
rockets, artillery fire and mortars across southern Tripoli,
forcing hundreds of families from their homes and killing more
than 200 people.
Libya's fragile government still has no national army and
often put former rebels on the state payroll as semi-official
security forces, as a way to co-opt them into the new state.
But the heavily armed rival brigades are allied with
competing political factions and are often more loyal to their
region, city or local commanders than to the Libyan central
government.
"In my personal opinion, there are some urgent matters and a
principle that should be agreed. The principle is that this
should be a real ceasefire where ... I expect both sides to
(both) talk in good faith and not to use it for military
regroupment purposes," Leon said.
He said talks should address conflicts in other parts of
Libya, the government control of airports with U.N. support, and
the withdrawal of armed groups and their allies from Tripoli.
PROTESTERS ATTACKED
Several thousands people rallied in Tripoli, Benghazi,
Misrata and other cities against the Congress, which has called
on the United Nations to protect civilians.
Gunmen attacked protesters in Martyrs Square in downtown
Tripoli, and police responded by opening fire, a Reuters
reporter said. It was unclear if there were any injuries.
In a sign of deep polarisation, a group supporting both the
parliament meeting in the eastern town of Tobruk and its
decision to call on the United Nations intervention took to the
streets in the city of Benghazi.
Islamist-leaning politicians and their allies from the city
of Misrata describe the parliament's meeting as unconstitutional
because it is taking place in Tobruk rather than Tripoli or
Benghazi.
"We are protesting to express our complete rejection to any
foreign intervention in Libya wanted by the House of
Representatives," said Imad Shanib, one of the Tripoli protest's
organizers.
A separate battle in the eastern city of Benghazi has
complicated Libya's security, with an alliance of Islamist
militants and ex-rebels forcing the army out of the city.
Three years since the Gaddafi's one-man rule ended, Libya's
fragile efforts towards democracy are close to chaos. Rival
brigades often stormed the last parliament to pressure
lawmakers. The month of fighting in Tripoli and Benghazi has
further polarised the political factions and their militia
allies.
