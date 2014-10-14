CAIRO Oct 14 A self-declared Libyan government
set up by an armed group that seized the capital in August has
taken over the websites of the state administration and the
national oil company, adding to confusion over who is running
the country.
With Libya's official government and parliament now
operating from towns hundreds of miles east of Tripoli, the
armed group, from the western city of Misrata, that has seized
ministry buildings in the capital now controls their websites.
The website of Prime Minister Abdullah Thinni - who now sits
with his cabinet in the eastern city of Bayda - shows the
picture of the man the Misrata rebels have declared as prime
minister, Omar al-Hasi, and lists the names of his team.
The group, which calls itself the National Salvation
government, has also taken over the website of the National Oil
Corp. Next to tender offers, the website features the picture of
the self-declared government's oil minister.
Libya's neighbours and Western powers fear the conflict
between the two rival governments could drag the OPEC member
into civil war.
While Thinni's government - recognised by the United Nations
- has relocated to Bayda, the elected House of Representatives
is now based in Tobruk, even further east, near the Egyptian
border.
Last month, the United Nations launched talks aimed at
solving the crisis by bringing together members of the House of
Representatives and Misrata lawmakers who have boycotted the
assembly since it convened in August.
The talks have not taken in armed factions from Misrata or a
rival militia allied to the western city of Zintan who battled
Misrata forces in Tripoli for more than a month over the summer.
But diplomats hope that since Misrata members from the house
are indirectly linked to a rival parliament that has been set up
in Tripoli, the talks will start a broader political dialogue.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)