
By Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 14 A self-declared
government set up by an armed group that seized the Libyan
capital in August has taken over the websites of the state
administration and the national oil company, adding to confusion
over who is running the country.
With Libya's official government and parliament now
operating from towns hundreds of miles east of Tripoli, the
armed group, from the western city of Misrata, that has seized
ministry buildings in the capital now controls their websites.
The website of Prime Minister Abdullah Thinni - who now sits
with his cabinet in the eastern city of Bayda - shows the
picture of the man the Misrata rebels have declared as prime
minister, Omar al-Hasi, and lists the names of his team.
The group, which calls itself the National Salvation
government, has also taken over the website of the National Oil
Corp. Next to tender offers, the website features the picture of
the self-declared government's oil minister.
Libya's neighbours and Western powers fear the conflict
between the two rival governments could drag the OPEC member
into civil war.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, after meeting with
Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Dairi in Paris on Tuesday,
pledged continued U.S. support to Libya's official government
and reiterated his opposition to outside intervention in the
country, a senior State Department official said.
Last month, the United Nations, which recognises Thinni's
government, launched talks aimed at solving the crisis by
bringing together members of the House of Representatives and
Misrata lawmakers who have boycotted the assembly since it
convened in August in Tobruk, near the Egyptian border.
The talks have not taken in armed factions from Misrata or a
rival militia allied to the western city of Zintan who battled
Misrata forces in Tripoli for more than a month over the summer.
But diplomats hope that since Misrata members from the house
are indirectly linked to a rival parliament that has been set up
in Tripoli, the talks will start a broader political dialogue.
BENGHAZI FIGHTING
The fluid situation in Tripoli has been exacerbated by a
separate conflict between pro-government forces fighting
Islamist fighters in the main eastern city of Benghazi, home to
several state oil firms.
Three members of an irregular force commanded by defected
general Khalifa Haftar but still allied to the army were killed
on Tuesday by three road-side bombs near the airport, an area
that Islamists have been trying to take, army sources said.
The airport is one of the last government-held areas in
Benghazi after the Islamists overran several army camps in
August.
In a televised speech, Haftar said the next few days would
be difficult for Benghazi and Libya. "The men of the Operation
Dignity are ready to liberate Benghazi," he said, referring to
his campaign against Islamists that has failed so far to show
any big success on the ground.
"We have been able to organise ourselves now like we
couldn't do at the start of our campaign," Haftar said, without
elaborating. In May, he had declared war on Islamsits in the
country's east.
Activists in Benghazi have been calling for a protest on
Wednesday against militias, and some families, anticipating
violence, were seen leaving the city. Others rushed to buy food
before locking themselves into their houses, residents said.
The Misrata forces and Islamists have dismissed Haftar as a
warlord allied to the old Gaddafi regime. He used to be close to
the former strongman until both fell out in the eighties.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum, Ahmed Elumami and
Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Ken Wills)