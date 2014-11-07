BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 7 A Libyan rebel group which has seized oil ports in the past to press its demand for regional autonomy said on Friday it would declare independence in the east if the world recognized a rival parliament.

Libya is divided after an armed group seized the capital Tripoli in August, setting up its own parliament and leaving the internationally-recognized House of Representatives and government a rump state in the east.

"If the world recognizes the (rival assembly) General National Congress like the House of Representatives then we will be forced to declare eastern independence," the group led by Ibrahim Jathran said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence)