(Adds details on oilfields, U.N. envoy, bank robbery)
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing
BENGHAZI/CAIRO Nov 9 An oil field in southwest
Libya has closed down, officials said on Sunday, becoming the
third oil facility in the chaotic country to shut within a week.
The El Feel field, operated by Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) and Italy's ENI, shut down due to a
power outage after armed men forced the closure of the major El
Sharara field in south Libya last Wednesday, an NOC spokesman
said.
OPEC member Libya is in turmoil as two governments and
parliaments vie for legitimacy three years after the ouster of
strongman Muammar Gaddafi. The internationally-recognised
government works from Tobruk in the east since an armed group
seized the capital Tripoli in August.
Libya hopes both closed fields, which share one power
supplier, will resume work by Monday, said an NOC spokesman,
which would gradually bring back up to 300,000 barrels a day.
"We expect El Feel and El Sharara to return to work on
Sunday or Monday," Harari said.
The El Sharara field, co-run by NOC and Spain's Repsol
, closed when gunmen stormed it, stealing vehicles and
equipment. It has a capacity of 340,000 bpd but recently
produced less as wells were lost due to two previous closures by
protesters, according to previous Libyan comments.
The El Feel used to pump 80,000 bpd in the past but NOC has
not provided any update recently.
Libyan state security guards have also blocked all exports
from the eastern Hariga port, located in Tobruk near the
Egyptian border, an oil official said on Saturday.
The protesters at Hariga are part of a state security oil
force that has gone on strike over pay several times this year.
BOMB EXPLOSION
Libya is grappling with a sharply deteriorating security as
the country is effectively controlled by former rebels who
helped topple Gaddafi but now use their guns to fight for power.
At least one bomb exploded on Sunday in the eastern town of
Shahat, where U.N. special envoy Bernadino Leon was meeting the
internationally recognised Prime Minster Abdullah al-Thinni,
said security officials who reported up to five people were
slightly injured.
"According to our colleagues, no one at the meeting was
hurt," a U.N. spokesman said, contradicting that report. "The
U.N. delegation has returned safely to Tunis."
The United Nations has been trying to mediate between the
conflict parties in Tripoli and the east but no progress has
been reported publicly.
In the main eastern city of Benghazi, 300 people have been
killed in three weeks of clashes. The recent turmoil has also
lowered Libya's oil exports to below 500,000 barrels per day,
based on previous published figures.
In Tripoli, in the west, gunmen stormed a branch of Sahara
commercial bank, robbing 1.7 million dinars ($1.3 million), a
central bank spokesman said.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Feras Bosalum, Ahmed Elumami,
Ulf Laessing and Louis Charbonnneau; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)