TUNIS Nov 11 A U.N. envoy held talks on Tuesday
for the first time with the head of a self-declared Libyan
parliament, which rejects the internationally recognised
authorities, as part of efforts to find a solution to the
country's deepening conflict.
Two rival governments, parliaments and chiefs of staff, as
well as dozens of armed groups, are competing for power and a
share of Libya's vital energy resources, three years after the
violent overthrow of of Muammar Gaddafi.
The U.N. and major powers recognise the House of
Representatives, Libya's elected parliament, and Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni. But Thinni and his government have retreated
to the country's eastern fringes since an armed group seized the
capital Tripoli in August.
The rival group, mainly from the western city of Misrata,
has reinstated the previous parliament, the General National
Assembly (GNC), which in turn has appointed its own prime
minister Omar al-Hassi.
Hassi and the GNC have been ignored by the world so far.
But foreign powers may have to deal with the new Tripoli
rulers after Libya's Supreme Court declared last week that the
House of Representatives, now operating from the remote city of
Tobruk near the Egyptian border, was unconstitutional.
There have been questions about the validity of the ruling
since the court is based in the capital, which is under the
control of the Misrata fighters.
But realities on the ground are changing - the rival
government has taken control of key ministries, airports and
other state bodies in Tripoli.
Omar Hmeidan, spokesman for the GNC, said U.N. Special Envoy
Bernardino Leon had initially not wanted to meet the GNC, but
was left with no choice after the Supreme Court ruling.
"The U.N. special envoy to Libya, Bernardino Leon, did not
want to meet the legitimate authority of Libya, the General
National Congress, but now the U.N. respects the rule of the
Supreme Court and here they are meeting the GNC," he said.
The U.N. confirmed the meeting in Tripoli but omitted the
title "GNC president" when mentioning Nouri Abu Sahmain.
"Mr. Leon listened to (Abu Sahmain's) views and ideas on how
to break the stalemate in the efforts to resolve Libya's current
political and security crisis," the U.N. said in a statement.
"The discussions were fruitful, frank and open and in-depth
views were exchanged."
In September, the U.N. launched a dialogue between the House
of Representatives and lawmakers from Misrata who had boycotted
the assembly, but no progress has been reported publicly.
