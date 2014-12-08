* UN envoys seeking to broker peace dialogue
By Ulf Laessing
EL SHARARA, Libya, Dec 8 Deep in Libya's
southern Sahara, men in army uniforms guard a pipeline at the El
Sharara oilfield. Hundreds of kilometers to the north, rival
fighters turn off the pumps to stop the oil flowing.
The standoff over El Sharara illustrates the complex
challenge United Nations mediators face in holding together a
country heading towards a civil war between factions allied with
rival cities scrambling for control.
U.N. envoys plan to bring the Libyan rivals together on
Tuesday for a dialogue, but the conflict is spreading with both
sides increasingly at odds over the OPEC country's vast oil
resources.
Since the 2011 revolution that toppled Muammar Gaddafi,
Libya has enjoyed little stability. But rivalries worsened after
a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in August, setting up
its own government and forcing the recognized Prime Minister,
Abdullah al-Thinni, to flee to the east.
At El Sharara, one of the country's largest fields, guards
securing its storage areas, pumps and pipes are led by officers
from Misrata, a coastal city 1,000 km (600 miles) to the north
and power base of Libya Dawn.
"We have been appointed by the chief of staff," said oil
force commander Mohamed Esmaida, referring to the Tripoli-based
rival army leadership challenging Thinni's own chief of staff.
He took over the field with around 400 guards driving Toyota
pickups, a month ago after rivals from Zintan, a western region,
withdrew. His men wear uniforms with "Libyan army" tags -- like
many Zintan fighters.
The Zintanis, allied to Thinni, had already pulled out of
the capital after a battle with Libya Dawn over the summer. Now
to make sure their rivals don't benefit from the oil they have
closed an El Sharara pipe valve crossing their territory.
Just 70 km (40 miles) west of El Sharara, co-owned by
Spain's Repsol, lies another oilfield called El Feel run by
Italy's ENI, which the self-declared Tripoli government has also
been trying to restart but whose pipelines also cross Zintan
territory.
CITIES VERSUS TRIBES
Libya's conflict is broadly pitting communities from
coastal cities such as Misrata against tribes in the hinterland.
Both sides fought together to topple Gaddafi in 2011, but have
since fought each other for control of the country.
That inter-regional conflict is further complicated by
rivalries between tribes, tensions between former Gaddafi units
and staunchly anti-Gaddafi adversaries, and by infighting
between Islamist-leaning and nationalist forces.
Each side is also trying to win recognition from neighbours
such as Egypt, Algeria and regional powers in the Middle East.
Thinni, who accuses Dawn of relying on Islamist militants,
has teamed up with former Gaddafi army general Khalifa Haftar,
who enjoys the support of tribes in the east and in Zintan.
The U.N. talks have so far focused on convincing the new
Tripoli rulers to accept the legitimacy of the House of
Representatives, the elected assembly working out of a remote
city in east.
But this approach has come under pressure as the rival
government has sought to consolidate power by taking over
Tripoli ministries and oil facilities. Thinni has also drawn
U.N. condemnation for launching air strikes on western Libya.
The U.N. Has not released any details on Tuesday's talks
after launching an initial round in the southern city of
Ghadames in September.
The first round invited members of the House of
Representatives and lawmakers from Misrata who have boycotted
the assembly but not any armed groups. U.N. Special envoy
Bernadino Leon was expected in Tripoli on Monday.
A big challenge for mediators is that each side only
controls parts of the vast nation, leaving large areas where few
take orders from anyone.
Clashes between rival tribes have made the roads from El
Sharara to the nearby cities of Ubari and Sabha too dangerous to
bring in food. An air force base around 200 km (125 miles) away,
controlled by Dawn, supplies the field.
"We try to minimize the manpower," said Abu Bakr Shilhab, a
field manager, explaining the supply problems while a helicopter
from Tamahind brings in water, Pepsi and vegetables.
The gated oilfield with its 24-hour power supply, swimming
pool, gym and other amenities rare in the poor south attracts
unwelcome interest from tribesmen seeking a share of the wealth.
Armed men have stormed the field three times since October
2013, forcing costly shutdowns.
"They once walked into the control room asking to turn off
wells like you switch off a TV," said an oil worker. "Last month
they came to steal cars."
Sitting in El Sharara's staff meeting room, commander
Esmaida tells managers that his forces will make sure the
field's engineers can work safely.
"We can do that," he said. "That's our job."
Whether the U.N. mediators can succeed in theirs in the
present political climate remains to be seen.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Giles Elgood)