* Libya conflict reaches biggest oil export ports
* OPEC producer has two governments vying for legitimacy
(Adds worker evacuate Es Sider port, updates death toll)
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami
BENGHAZI/TUNIS, Dec 13 Air strikes by forces
loyal to Libya's recognized government on Saturday hit targets
near the eastern oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es-Sider to stop an
advance by a rival force, killing at least four people,
officials said.
Workers evacuated the Es Sider port, the country's biggest
export terminal with a capacity of more than 400,000 barrels a
day, a worker said.
The clashes are part of a struggle in the North African
country between competing governments allied to armed factions,
3-1/2 years after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi. At stake are
control of Libya's government and the country's vast oil
reserves.
The recognized prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, has been
forced into eastern Libya since a group called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli, the capital, in August and set up its own government
and parliament.
Forces loyal to the rival government in Tripoli have
launched an operation to take the oil ports and expel the forces
of former army General Khalifa Haftar allied to Thinni, its
commander, Tarek Eshnaina, told Reuters.
"We are a third force commissioned by the chief of staff,
Abdulsalam Jadallah, and commander-in-chief, Nouri Abu Sahmain,"
he said. Abu Sahman is head of the General National Congress
(GNC), the rival parliament based in Tripoli.
"We were about one kilometer (half a mile) from the main
gate of Es Sider oil port, but we had to withdraw about two
kilometers (1-1/4 miles) after Haftar's planes carried out air
strikes, which killed two of our members and wounded three," he
said.
Two oil security guards were killed and four wounded, a
medical source said.
Saqer al-Joroushi, Haftar's air force commander, said his
forces had attacked positions near Sirte, a central costal city,
which was confirmed by residents.
He said a rival force coming from Misrata, a city west of
Sirte and the ports, had advanced toward the terminals with a
large number of cars.
The House of Representatives, elected in June and also now
based in the east, said the attackers had been joined by the
Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, which is fighting Haftar's
troops in a separate battle in the eastern city of Benghazi.
Last month, Libya Dawn took El Sharara oilfield, which
produces more than 340,000 barrels per day, in the south after a
force allied to Thinni had withdrawn.
Officials were not immediately available to comment on the
status of Es Sider after a worker told Reuters that staff had
left the site. An oil official had said earlier the port and the
Ras Lanuf terminal farther way from the fighting were working.
The eastern oil ports are controlled by Ibrahim Jathran, who
could be seen directing troops during Saturday's clashes,
according to a video posted on websites close to his group.
Jathran, also allied to Thinni, has threatened to call for
eastern secession should world powers recognize the General
National Congress.
Joroushi also said his forces had bombed targets near Zuwara
west of Tripoli. The town is home to a gas and oil port.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Ahmed Elumami and Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Larry King)