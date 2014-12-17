* Libya's conflict spreads to Tunisia border
* UN seeks to bring rival factions to the table
* Oil ports now targeted for takeover
By Ulf Laessing
RAS JDIR, Libya, Dec 17 His Kalashnikov across
his back, Libyan soldier Adel Howas rushed to the front line
when air strikes targeted his comrades at a border crossing with
Tunisia.
For Howas, it was a return to familiar territory from 2011
when he joined rebels in a NATO-backed uprising to topple
Muammar Gaddafi.
But where Howas once fought Gaddafi loyalists on the coast
road to the capital, the grizzled veteran now finds himself
defending the same route against former comrades-in-arms using
jets to seize Tripoli.
In the messy transition since Gaddafi's demise, Libya is
bitterly divided between two rival factions of former rebels who
have established competing governments and parliaments in a
complex struggle for control of the North African state.
Each faction claims the mantle of liberators, each brands
its fighters the true army and each seeks international
recognition in a conflict Western powers and African neighbours
fear will split Libya in half.
"I came here with other revolutionaries to protect this
crossing," Howas said, wearing a uniform with a "Libyan Army"
tag. "I have volunteered to fight. We are with the law and
democracy. Those are criminals bombing us."
Bullet-marked buildings along the border are testimony to
the 2011 revolution. But fresh damage from air strikes this week
shows how Libya is descending into a bitter split reminiscent of
the anti-Gaddafi uprising.
One faction, Libya Dawn, seized Tripoli and much of western
Libya in August by expelling rivals allied to the western region
of Zintan. They set up a self-declared government, took over
ministries and reinstated a former parliament.
Tripoli's takeover forced Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni's internationally recognised government and the newly
elected parliament to operate out of the east of Libya,
controlling only a small rump of the vast desert country.
Thinni calls Libya Dawn "terrorists" undermining democracy.
He has teamed up with former anti-Gaddafi rebels from Zintan and
a retired army general, Khalifa Haftar, who commands several
aircraft and a number of army units.
They have merged into the "Libyan National Army" (LNA),
using air strikes to try to take the Ras Jdir border crossing
from Libya Dawn's "Libyan Army" forces.
But the border skirmish is just one front in a conflict
Western governments fear might break the OPEC oil producer
apart. Around 800km (500 miles) to the east, Dawn factions have
started another offensive to seize eastern oil ports.
CRUDE PRODUCTION
Fighting is already hitting crude production. Attempts to
seize the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf petroleum terminals have forced
their closure and shut off 300,000 barrels a day of export
capacity.
At the Ras Jdir border point, Howas and his comrades have
held the crossing and the Tripoli road despite LNA air strikes.
"We're securing the border. It's all fine here. 100
percent," said another fighter loyal to Dawn who gave his name
as Haitham, while helping to direct traffic at the border.
But the Zintanis, based in their mountain hinterland, are
close by, holding positions sometimes just 20 km (12 miles) from
the coast road. Border traffic at one point zigzags in a short
detour around the front line.
Dawn brigades have brought in Grad rocket launchers and
Toyota trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns to fight off the
Zintani forces. Ambulances stand ready while some fighters burn
logs to make tea.
In Ras Jdir's administrative office orders posted on the
door call on all staff to report for duty due to the "100
percent security readiness".
Down the road, small flags next to a chemical plant mark the
site of an air strike.
Libya's conflict pits communities from coastal cities such
as Misrata against tribes in the east and western mountain areas
such as Zintan, a rivalry going pre-dating Gaddafi and masked by
the fight against the strongman.
The United Nations, backed by the European Union, is trying
to broker a second round of talks. But weeks of negotiations
have struggled to bring the factions to the table.
Meanwhile the conflict draws in more communities, and
effectively divides the desert nation. Tribal alliances are
complicated by rivalries among ex-Gaddafi forces, Islamist
factions and nationalist brigades.
Reinforcements at the Tunisian border post come from the
Amazigh, or Berber, minority, many of whom have joined forces
with Dawn. Their territory overlaps with the Zintanis, splitting
western Libya in some areas village by village.
But in the east and south, the LNA has won support from the
Tebu, another minority. But their rivals, the Tuareg, also in
the remote south, back Dawn, helping to secure El Sharara
oilfield after Zintani forces pulled out.
"We need unity, not divisions," said Mustafa Mohamed, a
driver from the Warshefana area near Tripoli, whose house was
destroyed in recent fighting. "There is just one Libya, not one
for the west and another for the east."
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Giles Elgood)