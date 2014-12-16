* Libya divided between rival governments and parliaments
(Adds elected parliament rejects dialogue with rival MPs)
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Dec 16 Forces allied to Libya's
conflict parties clashed with heavy weapons on Tuesday over
control of the country's biggest oil ports in the east as the
European Union was considering sanctions on people obstructing
U.N.-brokered peace talks.
The United Nations had planned to hold this week a second
round of talks to end a confrontation between two rival
governments and parliaments but said a military escalation was
undermining its efforts.
On Monday, a force allied to the rival assembly based in
Tripoli, the General National Congress (GNC), moved to the east
to try seize the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil ports. Both
terminals have closed, drying exports of an estimated 300,000
barrels a day of oil.
The recognized government, forced to work out of the east
since losing control of Tripoli in August, launched more air
strikes on the rival forces positioned near Es Sider, eastern
officials said.
They also said the rival force had for the first time used a
jet to support its troops, though its spokesman Ismail al-Shukri
denied this.
"We confirm the campaign will continue," Shukri told
reporters, adding that oil facilities would not be harmed.
GNC spokesman Omar Hmeidan said the assembly was supporting
the U.N. talks but said the venue needed to change and talks
should reflect that the GNC was the legitimate body.
"Members of the GNC will attend the talks as representatives
of the legislative body," he said, proposing to hold the next
round in the southern town of Hun.
The House of Representatives, the legislature aligned with
recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni, said in a
statement it was supporting the U.N.-led dialogue but rejected
talks with GNC members and its armed factions.
The U.N. had held a first round of talks in September in the
southern city of Ghadames by inviting the House of
Representatives and members from Misrata, linked to Libya Dawn,
which has boycotted sessions.
U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon said last week the next
round would include GNC members. The U.N. has not given a date
or venue, saying on Monday only talks would hopefully start
"soon".
The European Union is ready to consider sanctions on people
obstructing a political solution, EU foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini said.
"They must face consequences for their actions. The EU ...
remains ready to consider further actions, including restrictive
measures, should circumstances so require," she said in a
statement.
Separately on Tuesday, African leaders meeting in Dakar
urged western nations to act to resolve the crisis in Libya,
which has sent shock waves across the vast arid Sahel band and
threatened to destabilise fragile regional governments.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ayman al-Warfalli, Ahmed Elumami
and Adrian Croft; Editing by Larry King and Christian Plumb)