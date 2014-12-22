(Adds details, updates death toll, background)
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing
BENGHAZI/TRIPOLI Dec 22 Fighting between
Libya's competing governments has spread to a third oil port,
curbing gas exports to Italy and cutting crude production to
less than needed to cover the North African country's own
domestic requirements, officials said.
The OPEC producer is struggling with fighting on several
fronts as brigades of former rebels who once battled side by
side to oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 now clash for political
power and a share of oil revenues.
Libya has had two governments and parliaments since a group
called Libya Dawn seized the capital Tripoli in August by
expelling a rival faction, installing its own prime minister and
forcing the internationally recognised cabinet to operate out of
the east with the elected House of Representatives.
While Tripoli has been largely quiet for months, clashes
erupted more than a week ago near the two biggest oil export
ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, when a force allied to Tripoli's
self-declared government moved east to try to seize the
terminals.
The recognised government flew air strikes against what it
called military targets in Sirte, a central city west of the
ports, a military official said, the latest in almost daily
raids. A top commander of the rival force, Tarek Eshnaina, was
killed in clashes, a spokesman said in Tripoli.
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf with their connected oil and gas
field have stopped functioning, lowering oil output by an
estimated 300,000 barrels a day from the 1.4 million bpd before
last summer. Oil and gas exports are Libya's economic lifeline.
In a new front, fighting spread west of Tripoli close to the
oil and gas port of Mellitah, operated by NOC and Italy's ENI
, the state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said.
The recognised government of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni has been trying to take the Tunisian border area west
of Tripoli from Libya Dawn, using allied tribesmen and air
strikes.
"Crude production of the state of Libya has fallen to very
low levels which will not meet local demand," NOC said in a
statement, without providing an output figure.
"NOC is worried about the events happening at the Mellitah
oil and gas port," it said. A spokesman said the port, located
near the border, remained open but declined to comment further.
The fighting near the oil ports has been complicated by a
separate battle between pro-government forces and Islamist
rebels in Benghazi, Libya's second city. At least 11 people were
killed and 63 wounded in clashes on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tunis; Editing by
Patrick Markey/Mark Heinrich)