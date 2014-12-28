* Fire blamed on missile destroys 800,000 barrels of oil
* Forces loyal to Thinni launch air raids on Misrata
* Factional fighting threatens to break up Libya
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 28 A fire caused by
fighting at one of Libya's main export terminals has destroyed
more than two days of the country's oil production, officials
said on Sunday, as clashes escalated between factions battling
for control of the OPEC member nation.
A missile hit an oil storage tank last week at the port of
Es Sider during fighting between forces allied to Libya's two
competing governments and the resulting blaze has destroyed
800,000 barrels of crude, the National Oil Corporation said.
In an apparent response to the attack on Es Sider, forces
loyal to Libya's recognised government -- now based in the east
after being forced to flee Tripoli in the summer -- staged air
strikes on targets in the western city of Misrata on Sunday.
The raids were the first such attacks on a city allied to
the militia group that seized Tripoli, and whose forces have
been trying to take the eastern oil ports from the
internationally recognised government, officials and residents
said.
Libya has been engulfed in fighting between the two sides,
each with its own government and parliament and each anxious to
secure a share of Africa's largest oil reserves.
The internationally recognised Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni has been forced to run a rump state in the east since
the Libya Dawn group took control of Tripoli in August, setting
up a rival government and parliament.
Es Sider and the adjacent Ras Lanuf terminal have been
closed since a force allied to Libya Dawn moved east from the
capital two weeks ago in an attempt to seize the facilities.
An NOC spokesman said three oil storage tanks at Es Sider
were still on fire on Sunday, while firefighters had managed to
extinguish the blaze at three other tanks.
Libya's total oil production stands at 385,000 barrels per
day, the NOC said.
NOC added that natural gas exports from its Mellitah joint
venture with Italian energy giant Eni have fallen to 60
percent of the western port's capacity.
NOC says fighting and the shutdown of gas fields linked to
Es Sider have forced it to use some of Mellitah's output for
domestic consumption.
Mohamed El Hejazi, spokesman for armed forces loyal to Prime
Minister Thinni, said his air force had attacked Misrata's port,
an air force academy near the airport and Libya's biggest steel
plant, which is located in the city.
Ismail Shukri, spokesman for forces allied to Libya Dawn,
confirmed that air strikes had taken place but said they caused
no damage.
"The airport at Misrata is still working normally. A flight
has just taken off," he said.
Misrata, 200 km (125 miles) east of Tripoli, is linked to
Libya Dawn and home to a major sea port and free trade zone.
The city had so far escaped the fighting that has threatened to
break up Libya.
Since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011, Libya has failed
to attain stability. Former rebel brigades which once fought
side by side have now turned on each other, aligning themselves
with rival political factions in a scramble for control.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Ulf
Laessing; editing by Giles Elgood)