BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 30 A car bomb exploded on Tuesday in front of the hotel that houses Libya's elected parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, officials said.

The device went off in the hotel's parking lot while lawmakers were in session in a nearby hall, parliamentary spokesman Farraj Hashem said.

A security source there several people had been wounded. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)