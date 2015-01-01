TRIPOLI Jan 1 Libya has made more progress in
extinguishing a fire at oil storage tanks at the country's
biggest oil port, Es Sider, that has been raging for one week, a
member of a firefighting crew said on Thursday.
Es Sider and its adjacent Ras Lanuf terminal have been
closed since a group allied to a rival government in Tripoli
moved three weeks ago to try and take them, part of a struggle
between former rebels who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011
but are now fighting for power and a share of oil reserves.
A week ago, a rocket hit Es Sider's storages, destroying up
to 1.8 million barrels of crude and at least two tanks, a top
official has said.
"We've managed to extinguish all but one tank storage," said
a firefighting official. "Tomorrow we hope to finish the job."
The battle for control of the oil ports is part of a wider
struggle in the North African country which has had two
governments since a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital
in August by expelling a rival faction, installing its own prime
minister and forcing the recognized premier, Abdullah al-Thinni,
to operate out of the east with the elected House of
Representatives.
The fighting has reduced Libya's crude output to around
380,000 barrels a day, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) has
said.
Es Sider is fed from fields run by Waha Oil Co, a
joint-venture of NOC with U.S. firms Hess, Marathon and
ConocoPhillips.
Thinni's government had said this week it had contracted a
U.S. firefighting firm for six million dollars. It was not clear
whether it has arrived yet.
(Reporting by Libya team, writing Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Bernard Orr)