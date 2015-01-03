TRIPOLI Jan 3 Forces loyal to Libya's
internationally recognised government on Saturday staged air
strikes on the commercial port of Misrata, a western city allied
to a group that holds the capital Tripoli, both sides said.
Fighting was also reported near the country's biggest oil
export port located in the east, part of a struggle between
troops loyal to two competing governments and parliaments.
The internationally recognised prime minister Abdullah
al-Thinni has been forced to run a rump state in the east since
a group known as Libya Dawn linked to Misrata took control of
Tripoli last August and set up a rival government.
Saqer al-Joroushi, commander of an air force unit loyal to
Thinni, said war planes had hit Misrata port and an air force
academy located in the western city.
A state news agency loyal to the rival Tripoli government
confirmed the air strikes, saying two people had been wounded
when several rockets hit a port building.
Misrata, 200 km (125 miles) east of Tripoli, has a major sea
port and free trade zone. The city had so far mostly escaped the
fighting that has threatened to break up Libya.
Separately, troops loyal to Thinni said they had attacked a
rival force which three weeks ago tried to seize the Es Sider
oil port, the country's biggest.
Thinni's troops moved on fighters who have been holding
positions in Ben Jawad, some 40 km west of the port, said a
spokesman for Thinni's troops.
"There are clashes with heavy weapons," he said, adding that
two of his troops had been killed and two others wounded.
Es Sider and the adjacent Ras Lanuf oil ports have been
closed since the clashes started, depriving Libya of an
estimated 300,000 barrels of day of crude production.
Since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011, Libya has failed
to attain stability. Former rebel brigades which once fought
side by side have now turned on each other, aligning themselves
with rival political factions in a scramble for control.
(Reporting by Libya staff and Ulf Laessing in Cairo; Editing by
Stephen Powell)