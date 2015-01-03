(Recasts with Libyan soldiers reported killed by IS)
BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 3 Supporters of Islamic
State, the militant group that has overrun parts of Iraq and
Syria, have killed 14 Libyan soldiers in the south of the
country, the official government said on Saturday.
In separate violence, forces loyal to the internationally
recognised government staged air strikes on the port of Misrata,
a western city allied to a group that holds the capital Tripoli.
Both sides also fought with ground troops near the country's
biggest oil port, part of a struggle between forces loyal to two
rival governments allied to former rebel groups that helped oust
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now vie for power.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours fear Islamic State and
other radical Islamists are seeking to exploit a power vacuum in
the oil-producing nation.
The recognised government of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni, which has been forced to work from the east since a
group known as Libya Dawn linked to Misrata seized Tripoli last
August, said Islamic State had executed 14 soldiers on a road
north of Sabha, the main city in the south.
"Members of IS staged an attack... during which they
executed 14 members of the Libyan army belonging to the infantry
battalion 168," the government said in a statement, asking the
international community to lift an arms embargo to help fight
what it called terrorists.
A website called Islamic State in Libya claimed
responsibility for killing 12 soldiers at the same location and
posted a picture purporting to show the execution of one
soldier.
A rival Libyan parliament in Tripoli denounced the killing,
a Tripoli-based news agency said.
There have been attempts by Islamic State to open a branch
in Libya at Derna, an eastern hot spot for radical Islamists.
The U.S. military is monitoring a nascent effort by Islamic
State to train a couple of hundred fighters in eastern Libya,
the commander of U.S. forces in Africa said last month.
Thinni has accused the Tripoli government of relying on
Islamists. It denies this and says Thinni is backed by former
Gaddafi officers.
Saqer al-Joroushi, commander of an air force unit loyal to
Thinni, said war planes had hit Misrata port and an air force
academy located in the western city.
A state news agency loyal to the Tripoli government said two
people had been wounded when several rockets hit a port building
in the city located 200 km (125 miles) east of Tripoli.
Separately, troops loyal to Thinni said they had attacked a
rival force which three weeks ago tried to seize the Es Sider
oil port. Es Sider and the adjacent Ras Lanuf oil ports have
been closed since the clashes started.
