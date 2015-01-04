TRIPOLI Jan 4 Forces loyal to Libya's
internationally recognised government on Sunday launched air
strikes on the country's biggest steel plant at Misrata,
officials said, hitting the western city allied to a rival group
for a second consecutive day.
Turkish Airlines, the only foreign airline still flying to
Libya, cancelled a flight from Misrata to Istanbul, according to
the website of Istanbul airport. The airline could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The recognised prime minister Abdullah al-Thinni has been
forced to run a rump state in the east since a group known as
Libya Dawn linked to Misrata took control of Tripoli last August
and set up a rival government.
Mohamed Abdelmalik al-Faqih, chairman of the Libyan Iron and
Steel Company (Lisco), said war planes hit the plant's perimeter
and a wall near a company training centre at around 1100 local
time.
A state news agency loyal to the rival Tripoli government
said a plane had also tried attacking an air force academy near
the civilian airport but fired its rockets early after coming
under anti-aircraft fire, missing its targets.
A spokesman for forces allied to Thinni confirmed air
strikes on Misrata, without giving details.
Since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011, Libya has failed
to attain stability. Former rebel brigades which once fought
side by side have now turned on each other, aligning themselves
with rival political factions in a scramble for control.
