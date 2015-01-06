BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 6 Libya's official
government has banned Palestinians, Syrians and Sudanese from
entry because their countries are undermining the oil producing
nation's security, the interior minister said.
The government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni runs
only a rump state in eastern Libya after a rival group seized
Tripoli in the summer, setting ups its own parliament and a
government not recognised by world powers.
Thinni's government would therefore only be able to enforce
the ban at the eastern airports of Tobruk and Labraq and the
land crossing with Egypt. The country's crossing to Tunisia and
airports in Misrata and Tripoli-Mitiga are out of its control.
"We've decided to ban nationals from Sudan, Syria and
Palestine after the intelligence services and police established
that some Arab countries are involved in undermining Libya's
security and sovereignty," Thinni's interior minister, Omar
al-Sanki, told Reuters late on Monday.
Thinni's main military partner, former army general Khalifa
Haftar, has repeatedly accused Sudanese, Palestinians and
Syrians of having joined Ansar al-Sharia and other Islamist
groups which are battling pro-government forces in the eastern
city of Benghazi.
In September, Thinni said Sudan had attempted to airlift
weapons and ammunition to the new Tripoli rulers. Khartoum
denied this, saying the weapons were meant for a joint border
force under a bilateral agreement.
