GENEVA Jan 14 U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva between rival Libyan factions aim to reach a political settlement to form a unity government that a majority of Libyans can support, U.N. Special Envoy for Libya Bernadino Leon said on Wednesday, and he hoped armed factions would observe a cease-fire to support the process.

Part of the Tripoli faction will only decide on Sunday whether to join the talks, but Leon said the door would stay open and he was encouraged that several municipalities allied to Tripoli had decided to come. (Reporting by Tom Miles)