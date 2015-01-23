BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 23 Mohamed al-Zahawi,
leader of the Libyan Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, has died
from wounds suffered when fighting pro-government troops several
months ago, his family and officials said on Friday.
Zahawi, who founded an Ansar al-Sharia brigade in Benghazi
after helping with his fighters to oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011,
had been in hospital for treatment since he was seriously
wounded in battle, members of his family told Reuters.
Fadhl al-Hassi, a Libyan military commander with forces
fighting Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi, also confirmed Zahawi had
died from wounds sustained after an ambush in September. There
was no immediate statement from Ansar al-Sharia.
(Reporting by Libya staff; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Patrick Markey and Alison Williams)