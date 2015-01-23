BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 23 Mohamed al-Zahawi, leader of the Libyan Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, has died from wounds suffered when fighting pro-government troops several months ago, his family and officials said on Friday.

Zahawi, who founded an Ansar al-Sharia brigade in Benghazi after helping with his fighters to oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, had been in hospital for treatment since he was seriously wounded in battle, members of his family told Reuters.

Fadhl al-Hassi, a Libyan military commander with forces fighting Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi, also confirmed Zahawi had died from wounds sustained after an ambush in September. There was no immediate statement from Ansar al-Sharia. (Reporting by Libya staff; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey and Alison Williams)