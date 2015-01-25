BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 25 Gunmen kidnapped the
deputy foreign minister of Libya's internationally recognized
government on Saturday, the interior minister said.
The gunmen took Hassan al-Saghir from a hotel where he was
staying in the eastern city of Bayda, Interior Minister Omar
al-Zanki said on Sunday.
Kidnappings have become frequent in the North African
country, where two governments and parliaments, allied to
different armed factions, are vying for legitimacy and control
four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Abdullah al-Thinni, the internationaly recognized prime
minister of Libya, and his cabinet have been based in the east
since a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital of Tripoli in
August and reinstated the old assembly known as General National
Congress assembly.
The elected parliament, the House of Representatives, has
been forced to work in the remote eastern city of Tobruk near
the border with Egypt.
