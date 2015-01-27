* American, Frenchman among five foreigners dead - security
aide
* Three guards killed by car bomb outside hotel
* Among worst attacks on foreigners since 2011 revolt
* Libya unravelling from factional conflict
(Adds background on slain American)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, Jan 27 Heavily armed gunmen stormed a
luxury hotel in Tripoli favoured by Libyan officials and
visiting delegations on Tuesday, killing at least nine people,
including foreigners, before blowing themselves up with a
grenade.
Officials said shooting erupted inside the five-star
Corinthia Hotel and security forces evacuated guests, including
Tripoli's prime minister and an American delegation, after at
least two gunmen blasted through the building's reception.
It was one of the worst assaults targeting foreigners since
the 2011 civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and fractured the
oil-producing North African state into fiefdoms of rival armed
groups with two national governments, both claiming legitimacy.
Militants claiming ties with Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
said in a Twitter message they were responsible for the attack,
which they said was revenge for the death in the United States
of a suspected Libyan al Qaeda operative, according to the SITE
monitoring service.
But Tripoli officials who have set up their own
self-proclaimed government blamed Gaddafi loyalists bent on
killing their prime minister, who was at the hotel, and said he
was rescued without injury.
"The attackers opened fire inside the hotel," Omar Khadrawi,
head of Tripoli security, told Reuters. "When the attackers were
completely surrounded by the security forces, one of them
detonated a grenade, but we don't know if it was deliberate."
Tripoli security spokesman Essam Naas told Reuters later
that an American and a Frenchman were among five foreigners
killed. He said the other foreigners who died at the hotel were
Asian but gave no nationalities.
The American who was killed was a security contractor
working for Virginia-based Crucible LLC, said Alan John, an
executive of the company. He said the name of the contractor was
not being released at this time and gave no other details.
A security officer was also killed in the clashes and three
guards died when the attackers set off a car bomb in the car
park outside the hotel.
Most foreign governments closed their embassies and pulled
staff out of Tripoli after factional fighting erupted in the
capital last summer. But some diplomats, business and trade
delegations still visit the capital.
Envoys from the United Nations, which is holding talks in
Geneva with some of Libya's warring parties to try to end
hostilities, have also been in Tripoli.
Libya is caught in a conflict between the two rival
factions, one allied with the internationally recognised
government, the other with "Libya Dawn" forces who took over
Tripoli in the summer and set up their own government.
But in Libya's post-revolution chaos, armed groups, from
brigades of former rebels to federalist fighters and Islamist
militants, have grown in power and control more territory.
Islamist militants, including those who claim loyalty to
Islamic State, operate in pockets of Libya, especially eastern
Benghazi and Derna. Recently, they claimed to have kidnapped two
Tunisian journalists, and groups of Egyptians.
Foreigners and embassies have also been targeted in
shootings, kidnappings and bombings in the past.
In 2012, militants attacked the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi,
killing the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. U.S.
officials blamed a Libyan Islamist group, Ansar al Sharia, for
orchestrating that attack.
REVENGE ATTACK
The Corinthia, a luxury high-rise overlooking the capital's
coastline, is frequently used by top government and foreign
delegations. In 2013, the then-Libyan prime minister was briefly
abducted from the hotel by former rebels on the state payroll.
On Tuesday, Khadrawi, the capital's security director, said
security forces had spirited the Tripoli government's premier,
Omar al-Hassi, from the 22nd floor of the hotel, where he was
staying, to safety. Four Americans were also rescued, he said.
"The attackers were attempting to assassinate him," he said.
But SITE monitors, citing social media, said a militant
group had claimed the attack as revenge for the death of Abu
Anas al-Liby, a suspected al Qaeda member accused of helping
plan the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and
Kenya. Liby died in a New York hospital this month ahead of his
trial.
The Libyan national was snatched by U.S. Special Forces from
Tripoli in 2013.
Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Gaddafi,
Libya has struggled to find stability and a conflict has
gradually emerged between two loose confederations of
politicians, armed groups and regional factions.
Tripoli is controlled by a faction that is allied to the
city of Misrata and their powerful armed forces, but also
includes some Islamist-leaning former rebel fighters and
politicians allied to the Muslim Brotherhood.
They are faced by the internationally recognised government
of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected parliament
who now operate out of the east of Libya. Thinni's government is
allied to several armed factions, including a former Gaddafi
army general battling Islamist militants in Benghazi.
(Writing by Patrick Markey and Ulf Laessing; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Mark
Heinrich, Jonathan Oatis, Toni Reinhold)