TRIPOLI Feb 3 New clashes erupted on Tuesday
between Libyan rival factions fighting for control of the
country's biggest oil port Es Sider, killing several people,
both sides said.
The fighting came a day after the United Nations said it was
seeking a ceasefire to pave the way for a new round of peace
talks between rival factions operating two opposing governments,
nearly four years after Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow.
Libya's internationally recognised government under Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected House of
Representatives have been based in the east since a group called
Libya Dawn seized Tripoli last summer, set up its own
administration and reinstated the old parliament.
Troops loyal to the Tripoli government launched an offensive
in December to try to take the eastern Es Sider and Ras Lanuf
oil ports, which have had to shut down operations. Both sides
had declared partial ceasefires last month which had largely
held to give a U.N.-sponsored dialogue a chance.
Forces allied to Thinni conducted air strikes on Tuesday to
stop a new advance of fighters allied to the rival government, a
spokesman for Thinni's forces said.
"There is an attack from them from all sides on the oil
ports," the spokesman said. "But we've stopped them."
The rival force confirmed fighting was taking place. "Our
buys are advancing," said an official of the rival government,
adding that five of his troops had died.
On Monday, U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon visited Tripoli
to discuss with the rival assembly restarting the talks within
days inside Libya.
Last month, the United Nation managed to bring some members
of the factions to talks in Geneva but the Tripoli-based
parliament known as GNC wanted the dialogue to take place inside
Libya.
The shutdown of the two ports is a blow to Libya's already
crippled public finances as the central bank has been using up
its dollar reserves to keep the country afloat.
Oil output has slumped to around 350,000 bpd, a fifth of
what Libya used to pump before the 2011 uprising against
Gaddafi.
