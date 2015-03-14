(Corrects name in paragraph 6, 8 to Ismail Shukri)
TRIPOLI, March 14 Clashes erupted in central
Libya on Saturday between Islamic State fighters and a force
loyal to a Tripoli-based faction, a military official and
residents said.
Islamic State, the militant group which has seized much of
Iraq and Syria, has expanded in Libya in recent months, helped
by the chaos and lawlessness of a fight for control between two
rival governments and their respective allies.
Local supporters of the militants executed a group of
Egyptian Christians and have claimed attacks on a luxury hotel,
foreign missions and police stations in the capital Tripoli.
On Saturday, Islamic State militants clashed with the
al-Shorooq force allied to a Tripoli-based government that was
established by the armed faction Libya Dawn.
Libya Dawn seized the capital in August, forcing the
internationally recognised government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni to operate from the east.
"Clashes between Shorooq forces ... and a terrorist group
calling itself Islamic State have killed one and wounded two
from Shorooq forces," Shorooq spokesman Ismail Shukri said.
Residents confirmed the fighting, some 60 km east of Sirte,
a major city where Islamic State have taken over government
buildings, a university and a radio station.
"The clashes started when a report arrived that the
terrorist group had set up a checkpoint at a coastal road and
started inspecting motorists," Shukri said.
"Shorooq forces went to the location to see what was going
on but they were attacked by the terrorist fighters," he added.
The region east of Sirte has been a battlefield since
December when Shorooq forces moved in to try seize Libya's two
biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which are held by
forces loyal to Thinni's government.
The oil ports have had to shut down operations due to nearby
clashes between the two sides.
Western powers and Libya's neighbors worry that if the OPEC
member is divided up between two governments, Islamic State and
other local armed groups could carve out fiefdoms.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)