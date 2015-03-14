(Adds details, updates death toll, context)
TRIPOLI, March 14 Clashes erupted in central
Libya on Saturday between Islamic State fighters and a force
loyal to a Tripoli-based faction, a military official and
residents said.
It was the first publicly known major confrontation between
the two groups since militants loyal to Islamic State, the group
which has seized much of Iraq and Syria, established a larger
presence in central Libya in recent weeks.
Islamic State, which analysts say is splintered into smaller
factions in Libya, has sought to exploit turmoil in the major
oil producer where two rival governments and their respective
allies fight for power.
Local supporters of the militants executed a group of
Egyptian Christians and have claimed attacks on a luxury hotel,
foreign missions and police stations in the capital Tripoli.
On Saturday, Islamic State militants clashed with forces
allied to a Tripoli-based government that was established after
an armed faction called Libya Dawn seized the capital in August.
The internationally recognised government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni has been forced to operate from the east
since then.
The Tripoli-based chief of staff leadership loyal to the
rival government said in a statement two of its soldiers had
been killed and seven wounded.
It claimed at least 17 Islamic State fighters had been
killed and 13 of their vehicles seized.
Residents confirmed the fighting, some 60 km (40 miles) east
of Sirte, a major city where Islamic State have taken over
government buildings, a university and a radio station.
Libya Dawn had sent troops from its main power base in
Misrata, a western city, to Sirte but they had mainly kept to
the outskirts and avoided a major confrontation with Islamic
State fighters in the city centre, residents said.
The Tripoli-based chief of staff said Islamic State had
tried to encircle several parts east of Sirte and attacked
citizens passing though checkpoints.
It denounced Islamic State as Gaddafi loyalists, a line
echoed by the Tripoli parliament which is back by some Islamists
groups.
The region east of Sirte has been a battlefield since
December when Misrata forces moved in to try seize Libya's two
biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which are held by
forces loyal to Thinni's government.
The oil ports have had to shut down operations due to nearby
clashes between the two sides.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours worry that the violent
conflict might break up the OPEC producer.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Marguerita Choy)