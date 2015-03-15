(Adds details on location)
TRIPOLI, March 15 Militants loyal to Islamic
State claimed an attack at a checkpoint in a suburb of the
Libyan capital on Sunday, according to a statement on social
media, days after a similar attack on a police station.
A bag of explosives went off at a checkpoint next to a
Janzour security directorate building, west of Tripoli, wounding
five policemen, said Essam Nas, a local security spokesman.
One of the wounded policemen is in a serious condition, he said.
Islamic State militants published on social media a picture
of a security directorate building next to the checkpoint which
they said was the location of an explosion.
Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group that controls
much of Syria and Iraq, have been exploiting the chaos in Libya
where two governments allied to armed factions are vying for
power four years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
Groups of Islamist militants, who have declared loyalty to
Islamic State over the past six months, have claimed
responsibility for several high-profile attacks in what appears
to be an intensifying campaign.
They claimed responsibility for an attack on the Corinthia
luxury hotel in Tripoli in January, which killed five foreigners
and at least four Libyans, as well as a group of Egyptian Copts
in the central city of Sirte, triggering air strikes by Egypt.
The site of Sunday's explosion is close to the Palm City
compound, which used to be a favourite place of accommodation
for diplomats and expatriates until last summer when most left
due to the deteriorating security situation.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams and Sandra Maler)