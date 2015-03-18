* Islamists militants expanding presence in Libya
* Fighting in and around Sirte has pushed residents to flee
city
By Ahmed Elumami and Goran Tomasevic
TRIPOLI/MISRATA, Libya, March 18 Ten fighters
loyal to the self-proclaimed government that controls Tripoli
were killed by Islamic State militants in central Libya on
Wednesday, officials said.
Libyan hardline Islamists who have allied themselves to the
Islamic State group that have surged to prominence in Iraq and
Syria had until recently been mostly active in the east, where
the internationally recognised government is now based.
But they have expanded westwards in recent weeks to the city
of Sirte, taking government buildings, a hospital and the
university, posing a challenge to the Tripoli-based government,
and its allied factions which have engaged them in battle.
"A number of our hero army members were assassinated this
morning by the Islamic State in the Nawfaliyah area," said Osama
Abu Naji, a senior official in the Tripoli-based government.
"The victims were assassinated, it was not confrontation,"
he told reporters, without elaborating. Nawfaliyah is a town
southeast of Sirte.
Anticipating more clashes, Sirte residents were seen leaving
in a column of cars on the main highway to Misrata, a Reuters
reporter said.
Forces from Misrata loyal to Tripoli initially deployed in
December east of Sirte to try seize Libya's biggest oil ports,
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, from forces loyal to the internationally
recognised government.
But they have been dragged into fighting the Islamists who
are exploiting a power vacuum created by the existence of two
rival governments.
Four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
divided, with the official premier Abdullah al-Thinni working
from the east since a rival faction seized Tripoli in August,
reinstating a previous parliament and setting up a rival
administration.
Militants loyal to Islamic State have claimed several
high-profile attacks in the past two months including the
storming of Tripoli's luxury Corinthia hotel and the beheading
of 21 Egyptian Copts from Sirte.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)