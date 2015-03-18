* Islamist militants expanding presence in Libya
* Both rival governments are separately fighting them
* Fighting in and around Sirte has pushed residents to flee
city
(Adds funeral, fighting in Benghazi)
By Ahmed Elumami and Goran Tomasevic
TRIPOLI/MISRATA, Libya, March 18 Ten fighters
loyal to the self-proclaimed government that controls Tripoli
were killed by Islamic State militants in central Libya on
Wednesday, as the Islamists spread their reach in the divided
country.
Islamist militants in Libya who have allied themselves to
the Islamic State group that controls parts of Iraq and Syria
had until recently been mostly active in the east, where the
internationally recognised government is now based.
But in recent weeks they have expanded westwards to the city
of Sirte, taking government buildings, a hospital and the
university, posing a challenge to the Tripoli-based government
and its allied factions which have engaged them in battle.
"A number of our hero army members were assassinated this
morning by the Islamic State in the Nawfaliyah area," said Osama
Abu Naji, a senior official in the Tripoli-based government,
referring to a town southeast of Sirte.
"The victims were assassinated, it was not confrontation,"
he told reporters, without elaborating.
Anticipating more clashes, Sirte residents were seen leaving
in a column of cars on the main highway to Misrata, a Reuters
reporter said.
In the evening, more than 1,000 people, some weeping,
gathered in the centre of Misrata, some 200 km (120 miles) west
of Sirte, for the dead fighters' funeral.
Forces from Misrata loyal to Tripoli initially deployed in
December east of Sirte to try seize Libya's biggest oil ports,
Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, from troops loyal to the internationally
recognised government.
But they have been dragged into fighting the Islamists who
are exploiting the chaos created by the existence of two rival
governments.
Four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
divided, with the official premier Abdullah al-Thinni working
from the east since a rival faction seized Tripoli in August,
reinstating a previous parliament and setting up a rival
administration.
There were also heavy clashes between Islamist fighters and
forces allied to the recognised government in the eastern city
of Benghazi on Wednesday, residents said. That fighting has been
ongoing for almost a year.
Militants loyal to Islamic State have claimed several
high-profile attacks in the past two months including the
storming of Tripoli's luxury Corinthia hotel and the beheading
of 21 Egyptian Copts from Sirte.
(additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)