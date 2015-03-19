TRIPOLI, March 19 Warplanes from Libya's
internationally recognised government on Thursday attacked the
only functioning commercial airport in Tripoli, the capital
controlled by a rival administration, officials said.
The attack on Matiga airport, a military base used for
commercial flights after the main airport closed following heavy
fighting there last summer, damaged the runway but repairs
should be finished later in the day, an airport spokesman said.
The bombing extended a series of tit-for-tat attacks between
the rival governments and parliaments battling for control of
the large North African country and its oil resources four years
after rebels ousted veteran autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.
The recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the
elected parliament have been confined to eastern Libya since an
armed faction seized Tripoli last summer, reinstating the
previous assembly and setting up a rival administration.
"Fighting jets conducted air strikes on Matiga airport early
today which damaged the runway," said airport spokesman
Abdulsalam Buamoud. No one was hurt.
Mohamed El Hejazi, a spokesman of forces allied to Thinni,
claimed responsibility for the attack. "The strike is part of a
war against terrorism that will continue until Libya has been
freed of terrorism," he said.
The attack came days after officials in Zintan, a western
region allied to Thinni, had accused the Tripoli-based
government of launching air strikes against its local airport.
Both sides are aligned with rival armed factions that have
been fighting over territory and oil facilities while Islamist
militants have exploited the chaos to carve out fiefdoms.
The United Nations hopes to resume peace talks in Morocco on
Thursday, trying to persuade both sides to form a national
government and agree on local ceasefires.
The talks have been going on since September. The U.N. said
earlier this month progress had been made but both sides are
divided in a country where former rebel groups that helped
topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 now effectively call the shots.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Tom Heneghan)