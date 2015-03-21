TRIPOLI, March 21 Libya's internationally
recognised government conducted air strikes on a military camp
on Saturday and attempted to hit the airport in Tripoli, the
capital controlled by a rival administration, officials said.
The attack came a day after the official government said it
had launched a military offensive to "liberate" Tripoli, which
has been seized by a group called Libya Dawn in August,
reinstating a previous assembly.
The recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the
elected parliament have been confined to eastern Libya since
then but both administrations allied to armed factions fight for
control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Saqer al-Joroushi, an eastern air force commander, said his
aircraft hit the Mitiga airport in Tripoli and a camp used by
Libya Dawn near another airport in the capital.
A security source in Tripoli said the camp had apparently
been hit while planes had missed the airport.
Tripoli-based al-Nabaa television station said war planes
had also hit the western Zuwara airport though there was no
immediate confirmation for this.
On Friday, U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon said the
military offensive threatened international efforts to reach
agreement in the next few days on a unity government and lasting
ceasefire.
Western leaders say the U.N. talks are the only way to end
the chaos in Libya where Islamist militants have gained ground.
Both sides have attacked each other with war planes in the
past few days. They face internal divisions and are dominated by
former rebels who helped oust autocrat Muammar Gaddafi, but who
now use their weapons to fight for territory.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Clelia Oziel)