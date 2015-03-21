CAIRO, March 21 An air strike by Libya's internationally recognised government against the capital Tripoli on Saturday killed a senior commander in a force loyal to the rival government that controls the capital, a Tripoli official said.

Salah Burki was one of the leaders of a faction called Libya Dawn that seized Tripoli in August, forcing the internationally recognised government to move to the east.

The recognised goverment had earlier confirmed an air strike on Tripoli and on the western town of Zuwara.

