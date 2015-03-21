CAIRO, March 21 An air strike by Libya's
internationally recognised government against the capital
Tripoli on Saturday killed a senior commander in a force loyal
to the rival government that controls the capital, a Tripoli
official said.
Salah Burki was one of the leaders of a faction called Libya
Dawn that seized Tripoli in August, forcing the internationally
recognised government to move to the east.
The recognised goverment had earlier confirmed an air strike
on Tripoli and on the western town of Zuwara.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)