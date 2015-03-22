(Adds joint statement by Western powers, paragraphs 6, 12, 13)
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, March 21 Libya's
official government conducted air strikes on Saturday against
airports and a military camp in the capital Tripoli, controlled
by a rival government, and killed a senior commander loyal to
that government, officials said.
The internationally recognised government said on Friday
that it had launched a military offensive to "liberate" Tripoli,
which a group called Libya Dawn seized in August, reinstating a
previous parliament.
The recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni, and the
elected parliament have been confined to eastern Libya since
then. Both administrations and the armed factions loyal to them
are fighting for control, four years after Muammar Gaddafi was
toppled.
A Tripoli official said Salah Burki, a Libya Dawn leader,
had been killed west of Tripoli, where a state news agency
reported clashes between Libya Dawn and forces from Zintan
allied to Thinni.
Details were unclear. Another official and some news
websites said Burki had been killed in an air strike on a
military camp in Tripoli.
The United States and five European allies issued a joint
statement condemning the violence by both sides and urging an
end to the fighting. They welcomed resumption of U.N.-led
political talks in Morocco and called for "good faith" efforts
to reach a ceasefire and agree on a unity government.
Saqer al-Joroushi, an air force commander loyal to the
eastern government, said earlier that his aircraft had bombed
Mitiga airport in Tripoli and a camp used by Libya Dawn near
another airport in the capital.
He said they had also attacked the airport in Zuwara, a town
near the Tunisian border, west of Tripoli. An airport official
said the runway had been hit but there were no casualties.
On Friday, U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon said the
military offensive threatened international efforts to reach
agreement in the next few days on a unity government and lasting
ceasefire.
Talks are being held in Morocco, the latest in a series of
meetings since September bringing together mostly moderates from
both sides.
Western leaders say the U.N.-brokered talks are the only way
to end the chaos in Libya, where Islamist militants have also
gained ground. Both sides have attacked each other with
warplanes in the past few days.
"We are deeply concerned about the growing threat from
terrorist groups in Libya, including Da'esh," the United States
and its partners Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain said
in the joint statement, using an alternative Arabic name for
Islamic State militants who have seized swathes of Syria and
Iraq.
They said the U.N.-led talks offered the "best hope" for
Libya and also warned that those who impede the process "will
be held by accountable," including through international
sanctions.
