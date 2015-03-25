Oil prices edge up in anticipation of extended crude output cut
* Saudi Arabia says will "do whatever it takes" to balance markets
TRIPOLI, March 25 Five people were killed in the central Libyan city of Sirte in an apparent suicide bombing on Wednesday, a security source said.
Tripoli-based al-Nabaa television said the five died near the city's power station. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Saudi Arabia says will "do whatever it takes" to balance markets
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.