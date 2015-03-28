TRIPOLI, March 28 - Libya's Tripoli-based government, which
leads one of two warring factions, has ordered its forces to
withdraw from bases near major oil ports to fight Islamic State
militants in the central city of Sirte, a Tripoli lawmaker said
on Saturday.
The withdrawal may at some point result in the re-opening of
ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, both of which closed in
December as both sides battled for their control.
Militants loyal to Islamic State have expanded in Libya,
exploiting the security vacuum left by fighting between
different parties since an uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi in
2011.
"The withdrawal of (the) forces is a tactical withdrawal to
confront the organisation of the Islamic State ... in Sirte,"
Belqasem Debbrez, deputy head of the defence committee in the
Tripoli-based assembly, told Reuters.
Libya is divided into two groups, both of which have their
own government, parliament and troops, vying for control of
territory and oil facilities. One side operates out of Tripoli,
and the other, internationally recognised administration is
based in the east.
Earlier this year, militants attacked forces loyal to
Tripoli in Sirte, a major central city, and seized governments
buildings, the university and a radio station.
The presence of Islamic State militants in Libya came to
global attention in February when the group beheaded 21
Egyptians Christians, drawing international condemnation.
On Friday, a spokesman for forces loyal to the recognised
government had said they had observed the pullout of the rival
force from the oil ports.
The forces reporting to the eastern government would stay in
their positions, Ali al-Hassi had said.
