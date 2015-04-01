(Adds confirmation on gun attack)
TRIPOLI, April 1 An unidentified warplane
carried out air strikes on the airport in Zintan, a town in
western Libya allied with the internationally recognised
government, and gunmen killed three guards at a checkpoint in a
rival city, officials said.
No one claimed responsibility for the strike, which slightly
damaged a passenger terminal, but a military source in Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's government blamed Libya Dawn.
The armed group seized the capital Tripoli last summer after
weeks of factional fighting and set up a rival administration to
Thinni's. The military source said Libya Dawn forces also hit
the town of Rujban, again without causing casualties.
"A warplane attacked Zintan airport this morning with seven
explosives, one of which went off next to the passenger terminal
and damaged the front of the building, and there are no
casualties," Zintan airport spokesman Omar Matooq said.
Separately, military officials said three fighters were
killed by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint outside Misrata, a city
used as a base for Libya Dawn forces.
Fighting in Libya has continued even as the United Nations
holds negotiations between the two rival factions to try to form
a unity government, establish a ceasefire and put Libya's
transition back on track nearly four years after the fall of
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Since Libya Dawn reinstated the old parliament and set up
its own government, armed factions have carried out tit-for-tat
air strikes for weeks on infrastructure and oil facilities, the
main source of income in the North African OPEC producer.
Oil production is currently 564,000 barrels per day, because
fighting has closed some ports and fields, compared to 1.6
million bpd produced before the anti-Gaddafi uprising.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Alison Williams)