* Western powers worried Libya becoming failed state
* Debate over second chamber, power sharing mechanisms
* Islamic State rising, but local ceasefires give hope
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
SKHIRATE, Morocco, June 26 Libya's two main
rival factions restarted U.N.-backed peace talks in Morocco on
Friday with negotiations at a crucial stage over a power-sharing
proposal that negotiators call the best chance for peace.
Four years after an uprising ousted strongman Muammar
Gaddafi, Western and regional powers are pushing for an end to
fighting between the two competing governments vying for control
of the North African country and its oil.
Nearly three weeks after U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon handed
them a final draft, negotiating teams were in Morocco to hammer
out amendments, even as hardliners on the ground kept fighting
for a military victory.
European governments are concerned Libya is becoming a haven
for Islamist militants and people smugglers.
The conflict is being fought on several fronts, complicated
by Islamic State militants who gained influence in the chaos,
but local ceasefires have also emerged that may ease tensions.
"We are getting closer to a solution. Obviously, the fact
that all the participants in the dialogue have accepted the
fourth draft as a basis for a final solution is extremely
encouraging," Leon said as delegates arrived late Thursday.
The conflict has become polarised around two loose
coalitions and their allied armed forces of former rebels who
once fought Gaddafi but have turned on each other.
A self-declared National Sovereignty government backed by an
alliance of former rebels mainly for the city of Misrata, and
more Islamist-leaning fighters, took over the capital last
summer.
To the east, Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's
internationally recognized government and the elected House of
Representatives is backed by a loose alliance of military forces
under the banner of the Libya National Army.
DISAGREEMENTS OVER DETAILS
The U.N. proposal calls for a one-year-long government of
national accord, where a council of ministers headed by a prime
minister, and two deputies, will have executive authority.
The House of Representatives will be the legislative body,
but the accord also sees the creation of a 120-member State
Council, consisting of 90 members of the Tripoli parliament.
Terms of a ceasefire, disarmament for armed groups and
withdrawing armed groups from oil facilities and cities are also
addressed.
Both sides have agreed in principle to the draft, but
potentially deal-breaking disagreements remain on the authority
of the second chamber, the legitimacy of the House of
Representatives and who controls the commander of the national
armed forces.
For hardliners in the internationally recognized government,
the creation of a second chamber is a challenge to its
authority, and hands too much power to Islamist leaders.
Tareq al-Jouroushi from House of Representatives told
Reuters they were pushing for fewer members from the other
faction in the second chamber, and the new government's mandate
to be extended to a year and a half.
The Tripoli delegation wants amendments to ensure respect
for a supreme court ruling in November that declared the House
of Representatives election unconstitutional.
"It is as complicated as it has ever been, but now there is
a solution that takes into account the complications," Mattia
Toaldo, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign
Relations, said. "Local ceasefires cannot hold for long absent
of a national agreement."
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Alumami in Tripoli; Ayman
Al-Warfalli in Benghazi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)