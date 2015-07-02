By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| RABAT, July 2
RABAT, July 2 U.N.-brokered talks between
Libya's two rival governments hit a setback on Thursday when one
of the sides stayed away from the negotiations in Morocco,
saying it needed more time for consultations.
An armed alliance known as Libya Dawn took over the capital
Tripoli and declared its own government last year, driving out
the internationally recognised one and deepening anarchy and
division in the oil-producing North African country.
The new round of U.N.-hosted talks in the Moroccan costal
town of Skhirat had been expected to initial an agreement on
creating a unified government.
But Samir Ghattas, spokesman for the U.N. Support Mission in
Libya (UNSMIL), said: "The Tripoli delegation has not attended
Thursday meetings."
The Tripoli-based parliament, the General National Congress
(GNC), said it was postponing its participation until next week
because it needed more time for consultation.
"The draft did not include substantive amendments made by
the GNC," its spokesman, Omar Humaidan, said in a televised
statement.
Four years after the overthrow of veteran ruler Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil, with its oil industry producing
less than half its usual output and two armed factions battling
for control. Islamist militants have also gained ground.
The U.N. proposal calls for a one-year government of
national accord in which a council of ministers headed by a
prime minister and two deputies would have executive authority.
The House of Representatives - the elected, internationally
recognised parliament - would be the legislative body.
It also calls for the creation of a second consultative
chamber, the State Council. This would have 120 members, of whom
90 would come from the rival Tripoli parliament, the agreement
says.
U.N. special envoy to Libya Bernardino Leon said last week
there were still points that were not agreed by the parties,
including a court decision challenging the legitimacy of the
elected parliament and powers to be given to a second chamber.
Last year, Libya's Supreme Court declared the
internationally recognised parliament unconstitutional, a
decision rejected by the assembly.
Tripoli-based GNC representatives have expressed concerns
about ensuring respect for the court decision, and the U.N. has
been trying to reassure them.
The internationally recognised government and the elected
House of Representatives also want to review the composition of
the State Council to balance it away from handing majority
control to the GNC members.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey and
Mark Trevelyan)