By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya, July 11
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 11 Around 19 people have
been killed and 80 wounded in heavy clashes between Libyan
soldiers and Islamist fighters in the eastern city of Benghazi
in the past three days, medics said on Saturday.
Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised
government have been fighting Islamist groups in the country's
second-largest city for over a year, part of a wider struggle
since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.
Army forces backed by armed residents have regained some of
the territory in Benghazi lost last year, but fighters of the
Islamist Majlis al-Shura are still present in several districts
and the central port area.
There have been heavy clashes for three days in the Lithi
district since Islamist fighters holed up there attacked
soldiers blocking the main streets into the district, army
officials say.
"Special forces, supporting units and youth from the area
have stopped a major assault," army special forces commander
Wanis Bukhamada told Reuters. "These are the most violent
clashes since fighting started. We still control the main
junctions (into Lithi) but have lost soldiers and volunteers
during this battle."
He accused Islamic State militants of being behind the
assault. The group, which has seized large parts of Syria and
Iraq, has built a presence in Benghazi and other parts of
lawless Libya.
The Benghazi fighting highlights the chaos in Libya, where
armed groups back two governments vying for control. The
official prime minister has been based in the east since the
capital, Tripoli, was seized by a rival group which set up its
own government.
Both sides command loose coalitions of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels. After Gaddafi's ouster, the various factions split along
political, regional and tribal lines.
Islamic State has exploited the chaos by taking over several
towns, executing foreigners and launching attacks against
embassies in Tripoli.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)