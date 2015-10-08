SKHIRAT, Morocco Oct 9 The United Nations on Thursday proposed to a national unity government to Libya's warring factions meant to end their conflict, but any deal must overcome resistance from hardliners and pass a vote in their rival parliaments to succeed.

Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has descended into a war between Libya's recognized government and its elected parliament, and the self-declared rulers set up in Tripoli last year in a battle for control of the OPEC member state.

The U.N. proposal comes after months of on-off negotiations between the two main factions. But delegates from Tripoli had already balked at proposing names for the unity government because they wanted more amendments to the initial deal.

Western powers are pushing for both sides to accept the U.N. agreement, fearing violence has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground in Libya and permitted illegal migrant smugglers to take advantage of the chaos. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Patrick Markey)