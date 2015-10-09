(Adds statement from U.N. secretary-general, paragraphs 10-12)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
SKHIRAT, Morocco Oct 9 The United Nations
proposed a national unity government to Libya's warring factions
on Thursday to end their conflict, but the deal faces resistance
from Tripoli's self-declared rulers and hardliners on the
ground.
Libya is caught up in a war between the internationally
recognized government and its elected parliament, and an
unofficial government controlling Tripoli. Each side is backed
by rival alliances of armed factions.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Western powers
are pushing for both sides to accept the U.N. accord, fearing
violence has allowed Islamist militants to gain ground and
illegal migrant smugglers to take advantage of the chaos.
Libya's recognized government has operated out of the east
of the country since last year when an armed faction called
Libya Dawn took over Tripoli, set up its own government and
reinstated a former parliament known as the GNC.
The U.N. proposal comes after months of protracted
negotiations between delegates from both sides, who have faced
pressure from hardliners and from continued fighting on the
ground that has halted part of Libya's oil production.
Delegates from Tripoli's GNC parliament already balked at
proposing candidates for the unity government because they
wanted more amendments to the initial deal. But the U.N.
proposal includes GNC members for the government.
"The GNC decided yesterday not to propose names and to ask
for more changes in the text," U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon told
reporters in the Moroccan city of Skhirat, site of recent talks.
"The international community has been very clear that after
huge efforts to adapt the text ... It is not possible to
continue to do this."
He said the door remained open for the GNC to participate in
the proposed unity government. Both the elected House of
Representatives and the GNC in Tripoli are expected to vote on
the proposal.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the proposal in
a statement issued by his media office, while urging the parties
to accept and sign the agreement.
The statement said Ban "urges Libyan leaders not to squander
this opportunity to put the country back on the path to building
a state that reflects the spirit and ambitions of the 2011
revolution".
"Now is the time for the parties to the political dialogue
to endorse this proposal and sign the agreement without delay,"
Ban said in the statement.
The deal names six candidates for key posts in the national
government. Fayez Seraj, a lawmaker from the elected House of
Representatives, would be prime minister with three deputy prime
ministers. Two senior members on a presidential council include
a GNC member.
But the proposal faces problems on the ground, including the
reaction of militant hardliners on both sides who still see the
possibility of gaining more ground through fighting.
Questions also remain about the role in the armed forces of
General Khalifa Haftar, a former Gaddafi ally who has become a
divisive figure, and over the powers of the two legislative
bodies under the national unity agreement.
Libya still has no official national army. Each side is
backed by loose alliances of former anti-Gaddafi rebels,
ex-soldiers, tribal factions and Islamist-leaning brigades, who
once fought Gaddafi's forces but have steadily turned against
each other.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Paul Tait)